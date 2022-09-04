Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year in the Lone Star Conference for men’s soccer.
Franklin, who is a senior defender at Dallas Baptist, led his team’s defense in minutes played last season with 1,188.
He was also the LSC’s Academic Player of the Year and earned second-team all-conference honors. He earned a D2 Ada Academic Achievement Award after making the LSC commissioner’s honor roll for the fall and spring semesters.
Dallas Baptist wound up tied in all three of its first 2022 matches, 0-0 with Colorado Christian, 1-1 with Southern Nazarene of Oklahoma and 1-1 with Northeastern State of Oklahoma.
Former Greenville Lion quarterback Brandon Stephens racked up 240 yards of total offense during Panhandle State’s 31-14 loss to Friends of Kansas in last week’s 2022 football opener.
Stephens was 17-of-35 passing for 166 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zamarea Foutai and also ran for 74 yards on 13 carries, including a 14-yard touchdown.
Stephens was named the freshman of the year in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2021 after racking up 1,753 yards of total offense as a freshman. He threw for 17 touchdowns and ran for four.
Colt Cooper, former Quinlan Ford Panther, started at tight end in his college football game at Abilene Christian.
Cooper caught one pass for a loss of a two yards during Abilene Christian’s 28-14 victory in the season opener against Lamar.
Cooper is a 6-4, 245-pound freshman redshirt. He earned all-state honors as a tight end at Ford and was a state champion powerlifter and a state champion in the shot put and discus for the Panthers.
