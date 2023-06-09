Playing football and competing in track and field at Abilene Christian University keeps Colt Cooper smiling these days.
“It’s a blast,” said Cooper, the former Quinlan Ford Panther. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s the life I’ve always wanted.”
A 6-4, 245-pound tight end, Cooper played in all 11 games this past fall for the Wildcats, finishing the football season with a bang. He caught touchdown passes of 2 and 32 yards during the Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to Stephen F. Austin State University in the season finale.
Cooper finished the season with 16 catches for 146 yards and the two TDs, plus a lot of pancake blocks.
He said he likes the Wildcats’ offense because “they run two tight ends.”
Cooper also competed this spring in the shot put and discus for the Abilene Christian track and field team. His best throw in the discus was 167 feet, 7 inches and he had a best toss of 48-1 1/4 in the shot put.
He said discus has become his best field event.
“I felt really good the whole season about it.”
A medical setback caused him to miss the spring football game and the Western Athletic Conference outdoor track and field championships.
“I missed the game the last week of spring ball, the only time I missed,” he said. “I was very upset. I just wanted to compete. That’s all I wanted to do.”
Cooper has recovered from his medical setback and is building back up his strength. He said his future goal “is to go to the NFL.”
Cooper enjoyed a remarkable senior year at Quinlan Ford. He earned all-state honors in football for the Panthers after averaging 20.3 yards per catch and leading them in pancake blocks (50) and tackles (76).
He won the Division II state powerlifting title in the 275-pound weight class, squatting 725, benching 430 and deadlifting 645 for an 1,800-pound total.
He won Class 4A state titles in the shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (183-10) and also showed the grand champion goat at the Hunt County Fair.
---
Royse City-ex Tyson Neighbors is one of 10 finalists for the Stopper of the Year Award given to the top NCAA Division I relief pitcher. The award will be announced on June 16 during the College World Series.
Neighbors, a hard-throwing right-hander, earned third-team Collegiate Baseball All-America honors after finishing the 2023 season for the Kansas State Wildcats with a 5-1 record, 11 saves and a 1.85 earned run average. He ranks third on the K-State all-time season list for saves.
Neighbors allowed only 22 hits and 16 walks in 48 2/3 innings with 86 strikeouts. Opposing hitters batted only .135 against him.
He was also invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp to compete for a spot on the U.S. team in a series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.