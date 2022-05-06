Colt Cooper

Colt Cooper, who won state last year in the shot put for Quinlan Ford, finished sixth in the shot put and fourth in the discus during a college meet in Abilene.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Former Quinlan Ford state champion Colt Cooper finished fourth and sixth in two weight events at the Oliver Jackson Twilight track and field meet at Abilene Christian.

  Cooper, who is a redshirt at Abilene Christian, competed unattached in the discus and shot put. He was fourth in the discus with a throw of 175 feet, 10 inches and sixth in the shot put at 50-5 1/2 inches.

  Cooper is also competing for a starting spot as a tight end on the Abilene Christian football team.

  Cooper won the Class 4A shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (183-10) events at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships last year in Austin.

  He also won a state title in powerlifting and was an all-state tight end for the Quinlan Ford Panther football team.

  Tyler Richardson of Abilene Christian won the shot put event at the Oliver Jackson meet with a throw of 53-6 1/4. The college athletes throw a 16-pound shot while the high school athletes throw a 12-pound shot.

Nathanial Collier, also competing unattached, won the discus (186-6).

  Tyson Neighbors, a freshman from Royse City, has pitched in eight games this season for the Kansas State baseball team. He owns a 1-0 record with a 4.91 earned run average. Neighbors has allowed seven hits in 7 1/3 innings with 13 walks and 10 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting .269 against him.

  Kansas State is 23-21 for the season and 4-11 in Big 12 play.

  Riley Bost, a junior from Caddo Mills, has pitched in seven games this season for the Northern Colorado baseball team. Bost is 0-3 with an 11.07 earned run average He’s struck out 20 batters in 20 1/3 innings and has allowed 27 hits and 17 walks.

  The Bears are 10-31 for the season and 6-12 in Big Sky Conference play.

  Bost transferred from UT Arlington, where he pitched two seasons for the Mavericks.

  Bailie Ragsdale, a freshman from Lone Oak, is batting .313 for the Northwestern State Lady Demons’ softball team of Louisiana.

  Ragsdale has started 42 games for the 28-17 Lady Demons and has pounded 45 hits, scored 17 runs and driven in seven runs. She’s also stolen four bases. As an outfielder she has a 1.000 fielding percentage with 43 putouts, one assist and no errors.

