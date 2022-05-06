Former Quinlan Ford state champion Colt Cooper finished fourth and sixth in two weight events at the Oliver Jackson Twilight track and field meet at Abilene Christian.
Cooper, who is a redshirt at Abilene Christian, competed unattached in the discus and shot put. He was fourth in the discus with a throw of 175 feet, 10 inches and sixth in the shot put at 50-5 1/2 inches.
Cooper is also competing for a starting spot as a tight end on the Abilene Christian football team.
Cooper won the Class 4A shot put (61-3 1/2) and discus (183-10) events at the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships last year in Austin.
He also won a state title in powerlifting and was an all-state tight end for the Quinlan Ford Panther football team.
Tyler Richardson of Abilene Christian won the shot put event at the Oliver Jackson meet with a throw of 53-6 1/4. The college athletes throw a 16-pound shot while the high school athletes throw a 12-pound shot.
Nathanial Collier, also competing unattached, won the discus (186-6).
---
Tyson Neighbors, a freshman from Royse City, has pitched in eight games this season for the Kansas State baseball team. He owns a 1-0 record with a 4.91 earned run average. Neighbors has allowed seven hits in 7 1/3 innings with 13 walks and 10 strikeouts. Opposing hitters are batting .269 against him.
Kansas State is 23-21 for the season and 4-11 in Big 12 play.
---
Riley Bost, a junior from Caddo Mills, has pitched in seven games this season for the Northern Colorado baseball team. Bost is 0-3 with an 11.07 earned run average He’s struck out 20 batters in 20 1/3 innings and has allowed 27 hits and 17 walks.
The Bears are 10-31 for the season and 6-12 in Big Sky Conference play.
Bost transferred from UT Arlington, where he pitched two seasons for the Mavericks.
---
Bailie Ragsdale, a freshman from Lone Oak, is batting .313 for the Northwestern State Lady Demons’ softball team of Louisiana.
Ragsdale has started 42 games for the 28-17 Lady Demons and has pounded 45 hits, scored 17 runs and driven in seven runs. She’s also stolen four bases. As an outfielder she has a 1.000 fielding percentage with 43 putouts, one assist and no errors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.