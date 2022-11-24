Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper saved his best game of the 2022 football season for last for the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
Cooper caught two touchdown passes, his first two of the season, in the Wildcats' 24-21 loss to Stephen F. Austin. Cooper scored both TDs on trick plays.
Cooper scored the game's first TD in the first quarter on a 2-yard pass into the end zone from receiver Kendall Catalon, who had taken a handoff from quarterback Maverick McIvor.
Then, Cooper scored on a 32-yard flea flicker pass from McIvor, who handed the ball off before getting it back and firing the strike to Cooper near the end zone. Cooper then ran into the end zone for his second TD.
Cooper, a 6-4, 245-pound freshman tight end, caught three passes for 43 yards. He finished the season with 16 catches for 146 yards and the two TDs. Cooper, who won state high school titles in the shot put, discus and in powerlifting for the Ford Panthers, caught eight passes in the last two games.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 7-4 record.
---
Royse City-ex Ketron Jackson Jr. caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 20-yard TD, as the Arkansas Razorbacks upset No. 14 Ole Miss, 42-27 in Southeastern Conference football.
Jackson, a 6-2, 203-pound sophomore wide receiver, has caught 15 passes this season for 270 yards and three TDs. He's averaging 18.0 yards per catch.
---
Former Boles Lady Hornet Bailey Miller led West Virginia with 10 kills in the Mountaineers' 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 Big 12 volleyball loss to Texas Tech. Miller also recorded four digs on defense.
Heading into their season finale against the University of Texas, Miller was leading the 7-21 Mountaineers in kills for the season with 288, plus had served for 20 aces, set for nine assists and recorded 26 blocks and 215 digs.
---
Royse City-ex Maci Bookout hit a couple of free throws during Southeastern Oklahoma's 68-59 basketball victory in Durant, Oklahoma.
Bookout has appeared in all five games for the 2-3 Savage Storm and has racked up six points, six rebounds and two assists. She's 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Southeastern is scheduled to play again on Wednesday at Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.
---
Former Royse City Lady Nevaeh Zavala pulled down three rebounds during High Point's 88-79 basketball loss to Wofford.
Zavala, who is a 6-0 freshman, is averaging 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds for the 1-4 Panthers, who are scheduled to play two games this week at the San Juan Shootout in San Juan Puerto Rico.
