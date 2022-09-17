Former Quinlan Ford Panther Colt Cooper helped the Abilene Christian Wildcats remain undefeated in football for the 2022 season with a 21-13 victory last week over Prairie View A&M.
Cooper, who is a 6-4, 245-pound redshirt freshman, started at tight end. He caught two passes for 16 yards and recorded four knockdown blocks. Cooper also made an assisted tackle on a punt return.
The Wildcats will face their biggest challenge of the season at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the University of Missouri. That game will be televised on the Southeastern Conference television network. Cooper wears No. 83.
Missouri is 1-1 for the season including a 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech and a 40-12 loss to Kansas State.
---
Greenville-ex Brandon Stephens and the Panhandle State Aggies of Oklahoma had a rough time in their football game last week at Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth. Texas Wesleyan won 52-0.
Stephens, who played quarterback, went 15-of-32 passing for 123 yards and two interceptions. Stephens ran for a net 4 yards on 10 carries as he was tackled for 20 yards in losses.
Stephens is 44-of-104 passing for the season for 391 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions He’s rushed for 109 yards and one TD on 28 carries.
The 0-3 Aggies are to play again at 6 p.m. on Saturday at home in Goodwell, Oklahoma against Texas College.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis recorded two tackles, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass during Navarro College’s 40-35 football loss last week to undefeated New Mexico Military Institute.
Davis, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore defensive back, has made six tackles this season to go with the one interception.
The 0-2 Bulldogs are to play next at home in Corsicana at 7 p.m. Saturday against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
---
Royse City-ex Ketron Jackson Jr. caught one pass for 7 yards during Arkansas’ 44-30 football victory last week over South Carolina.
Jackson is a 6-2, 203-pound sophomore wide receiver.
The 2-0 Razorbacks are to play at home in Fayetteville at 6 p.m. Saturday against Missouri State.
---
Boles-ex Bailey Miller tied for the team lead in kills with 17 during West Virginia’s 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 volleyball victory on Thursday over Binghamton College of New York. She also recorded 12 digs on defense.
Miller, who is a 6-3 freshman, ranks second on the team for the season with 110 kills to go with 15 service aces, nine blocks and 89 digs for the 5-6 Mountaineers.
---
Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin, a senior defender, ranks second on the Dallas Baptist soccer team in minutes played with 430.
The Patriots are 1-1-3 for the season following a 3-0 victory last week over Ouachita Baptist of Arkansas. The Patriots are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Texas A&M International in Laredo.
