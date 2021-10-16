Former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens passed the 200-yard mark for the third straight game as he led the Panhandle State Aggies of Oklahoma to a 20-13 football victory last week over Wayland Baptist.
Stephens was 17-of-32 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He threw for touchdowns of 44 yards to Jordan Jackson and 32 yards to Daishawn Brimage.
The 5-11, 196-pound freshman is now 50-of-92 passing for the season for 845 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 38 carries.
The 3-4 Aggies, who’ve won three of their last four games, will entertain the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Goodwell, Okla.
---
Wolfe City-ex Tony Joe White has coached Birmingham-Southern’s football team to a 5-0 start this season following their 43-6 win last week over Hendrix in Conway, Arkansas.
The Panthers’ defense has allowed only 41 yards rushing in their last three games. Birmingham-Southern’s been outgaining the opposition by a 331-56 average in total yards and 47-7 in points.
The Alabama team is scheduled to play next at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky for a noon kickoff on Saturday. White previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Centre College before landing his first head coaching job at Birmingham-Southern.
White played quarterback at Wolfe City and Leonard in High School and at Texas A&M-Commerce.
---
Greenville-ex Tyrecus Davis led Navarro College’s defense with six solo tackles in their 56-49 loss last week at Midlothian to Blinn College. Davis also broke up a pass.
The 5-10, 172-pound freshman cornerback ranks fourth on the team in tackles for the season with 21, including 20 solos. He’s also forced two fumbles.
The 2-4 Bulldogs are to celebrate homecoming at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Corsicana against Southern-Shreveport of Louisiana.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tucker Momon recorded one tackle for East Texas Baptist during the Tigers’ 27-17 football victory last week over Southwestern University in Georgetown.
Momon, a 6-0, 200-pound freshman linebacker, has made four tackles this season for the 3-2 Tigers.
---
Ja’Juan Mason, the son of former Greenville Lion Junior Mason, caught two passes for 32 yards during Midwestern State’s 30-13 home football win last week over Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Mason, a 5-9, 160-pound redshirt freshman from Allen, leads the 5-1 Mustangs in average yards per reception at 23.4. He’s caught 16 passes for 375 yards and two TDs.
---
Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin is tied for the team lead in minutes played at 639 for the Dallas Baptist soccer team.
Franklin, a junior defender, has taken two shots this season for the 3-4 Patriots, who are scheduled to play next on Wednesday at UT Permian Basin in Odessa.
