A week after earning Panhandle State’s male athlete of the week award, former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens turned in some more big numbers in football for the Aggies.
Stephens earned the weekly honor after passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns and running for a TD in the Aggies’ 35-6 homecoming win two weeks ago over Lyon College of Arkansas.
The 5-11, 196-pound freshman threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards on 11 carries in the Aggies’ 41-35 loss last week at Louisiana College. His touchdown passes went for 24, 44 and 55 yards to Daishawn Brimage, who finished with four catches for 123 yards.
Stephens was 14-of-32 passing against Louisiana College and is now 33-of-60 passing for the season for 573 yards, six touchdowns and only one interception. He’s also rushed for 81 yards and two TDs on 31 carries.
The 2-4 Aggies will play next at Wayland Baptist in Planview with a 2 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
---
Wolfe City-ex Tony Joe White has coached Birmingham-Southern’s football team to a 4-0 start a following a 49-0 victory last week over Sewanee (Tenn.). The Panthers set a team record with 643 total yards as quarterback Trey Patterson was 10-of-11 passing for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
The Panthers are now averaging 342.7 yards rushing and 183.5 yards passing per game.
White played quarterback at Wolfe City and Leonard in high school and at Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Panthers are to play next at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, kicking off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
---
Ex-Greenville Lion Tucker Momon made one tackle during East Texas Baptist’s 27-17 football victory last week over Southwestern University in Georgetown.
Momon, a 6-0, 200-pound freshman, has played in two games this season for the Tigers and has recorded three tackles.
The next game for the 3-2 Tigers is on Oct. 16 against Hardin-Simmons at home in Marshall.
---
Greenville-ex Tyrecus Davis recorded seven tackles on defense including six solos during Navarro College’s 47-43 football win last week over Kilgore College.
Davis, a freshman cornerback, ranks sixth on the team with 15 tackles, including 14 solos and has forced a team-high two fumbles.
The 2-3 Bulldogs are to play Blinn College at 3 p.m. Saturday in Midlothian.
---
Ja’Juan Mason, the son of former Greenville Lion quarterback-defensive back Junior Mason, leads Midwestern State’s receivers in yardage with 343 yards off 14 catches. Mason is averaging 24.5 yards per reception and has scored on two TD receptions. He’s also returned three punts for 29 yards.
Mason is a 5-9, 160-pound redshirt freshman from Allen.
The 4-1 Mustangs will try to bounce back from a 30-20 loss to Central Washington as they take on Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. Saturday at home in Wichita Falls.
---
Ditannon Otis Jr., whose father Ditannon Otis was a two-time all-district defensive back in the 1990s for the Greenville Lions, is a starting quarterback for Hocking College at Nelsonville, Ohio.
Otis is 30-of-54 passing for 605 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. His longest completion has gone for 90 yards. He’s also run for a touchdown.
Otis threw for 3,172 yards and 31 touchdowns in three seasons at Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida.
His mother Atlin Otis was a teacher and staff member at the Phoenix School in Greenville.
The Hawks are to play ALN Sports Prep on Saturday in Nelsonville.
---
After falling 1-0 to Texas A&M International in men’s soccer on Saturday at Dallas Baptist, the 3-2 Patriots will travel to Laredo to play the Dustdevils again at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Payton Franklin, a junior defender from Greenville, is tied for the Patriots’ lead in minutes played at 459. He’s taken one shot on goal.
