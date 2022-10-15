Former Greenville Lion Brandon Stephens racked up 281 yards of total offense as Panhandle State of Oklahoma rolled to a 38-10 football victory last week over Wayland Baptist.
Stephens was 16-of-34 passing for 207 yards, including touchdown passes of 16 yards to Ryan Acosta and 10 yards to Ed Wilder.
Stephens also rushed for a team-high 74 yards on 10 carries, including a long run of 40 yards.
The sophomore quarterback is 107-of-220 passing for the season for 1,240 yards, 11 TDs and seven interceptions.
He’s also the Aggies’ second-leading rusher with 232 yards and three TDs on 69 carries.
The 4-3 Aggies will cross the Red River to play at Southeastern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
---
Quinlan Ford-ex Colt Cooper caught two passes for 32 yards during Abilene Christian’s 41-38 football loss last week at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.
The 6-4, 245-pound freshman tight end has caught five passes for 46 yards this season for the 4-2 Wilcats, who are to entertain Southern Utah at 3:25 p.m. in Abilene for homecoming.
---
Royse City-ex Ketron Jackson Jr. caught one pass for 21 yards during the Arkansas Razorbacks’ 40-17 football loss last week at Mississippi State.
Jackson, a 6-2, 203-pound sophomore wide receiver, leads the team in yards per catch at 21.5. He’s caught eight passes for 172 yards and two TDs.
The 3-3 Razorbacks are to play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Brigham Young in Provo, Utah.
---
Former Greenville Lion Tyrecus Davis recorded four tackles and broke up a pass as Navarro College blanked Dallas Prime 49-0 last week in football.
Davis, a 5-10, 180-pound sophomore defensive back, ranks fifth on the team in tackles for the season with 21, including 3 1/2 tackles for losses. He’s intercepted one pass and broken up four.
The 4-2 Bulldogs are to celebrate homecoming during a 3 p.m. game on Saturday in Corsicana against Trinity Valley.
---
Bailey Miller, a 6-3 freshman from Boles, led West Virginia with 16 kills in the Mountaineers 26-28, 14-25, 25-10, 25-20, 17-15 volleyball loss to Iowa State on Wednesday. She also recorded 17 digs on defense.
Miller ranks second on the team in kills for the season with 199 to go with 19 service aces, seven assists, 23 blocks and 153 digs. She ranks third on the team in digs.
The 6-12 Mountaineers are to play at home in Morgantown at 1 p.m. Saturday against Chicago State.
---
Former Greenville Lion Payton Franklin ranks second on the Dallas Baptist soccer team in minutes played for the season with 1,065.
The 4-4-4 Patriots, who beat UT Permian Basin 3-1 on Wednesday, are to play at 1 p.m. Saturday at West Texas A&M in Canyon.
