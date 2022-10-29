Former Boles Lady Hornet Bailey Miller produced seven kills and seven digs though West Virginia lost a Big 12 volleyball match to Iowa State on Wednesday.
The Mountaineers remained winless in Big 12 play at 0-9 and dropped to 7-15 for the season with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 loss. They’re to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Baylor in Waco.
Miller, a 6-3 freshman, is tied for the team lead with 243 kills for the season to go with 19 service aces, seven assists, 23 blocks and 180 digs.
---
Greenville-ex Payton Franklin helped the Dallas Baptist men’s soccer team make school history with a 3-0 home win over Lubbock Christian on Wednesday.
It was a program-record sixth home win of the season for the Patriots, who also clinched a berth in the Lone Star Conference tournament for the first time.
The Patriots, who are 6-6-4 for the season, will close out the regular season at 7 p.m. Saturday at UT-Tyler before heading next week to the LSC tournament.
Franklin, who is a senior defender, ranks second on the team in minutes played for the season with 1,425. He’s started all 16 matches for the Patriots this season.
---
Former Wolfe City and Leonard football quarterback Tony Joe White has coached Birmingham-Southern to a 5-2 start in 2022 following the Panthers’ 47-3 football win over Sewanee, Tennessee.
The Panthers rank in a tie with Centre College of Kentucky for second place in the Southern Athletic Association standings at 3-1. Trinity of Texas leads at 4-0.
Birmingham-Southern ranks second in the conference in scoring offense (30.8 points per game), second in scoring defense (13.9 ppg) and is first in total offense (417.1 yards per game) and rushing offense (212.7 ypg).
Birmingham-Southern is to play again at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Birmingham against Hendrix College of Arkansas.
