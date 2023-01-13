FARMERSVILLE — Greenville Christian football coach Larry Uland and several members of his family will hold a free clinic for football deep snappers.
It starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Farmersville High School football stadium.
Uland’s grandson Jonathon Uland, who was a deep snapper at Bonham High School and in college at Tarleton State, will be there, plus Uland’s son A.J. Uland, who is the offensive coordinator at Grand Prairie High School, and Josh Uland, A.J.’s son who is the defensive coordinator at Grand Prairie.
Larry Uland is in his second stint as head coach of the Greenville Christian Eagles. He's coached the Eagles for four six-man state football championships and three at Wylie Prep. He was also the head football coach at Duncanville, Cedar Hill and Thomas Jefferson of Dallas.
Deep snappers are used to snap the ball back to the holder on placekicks and to the punter on punts. They're also used in spread-formation offenses at the center position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.