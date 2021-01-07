Chris James will be making his official debut as the head coach for the Greenville Lions soccer team as it holds a tournament this week.
James has moved up from assistant coach to take over from Charles Malmros, who is now coaching the Lady Lions.
“It’s going to be fun,” said James, who served as an assistant since 2014. “My first real game as a head coach. I’ve done some things a little different.”
James said he coaches with a different style than Malmros, who usually stays pretty calm on the sidelines during a match.
“I’m very animated,” said James. “I’m loud. I’m kind of in your face. I’m kind of high-strung.”
The Lions will open the tournament at 11 a.m. on Thursday against Farmersville and they’ll play Community from nearby Nevada at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
“They put out very good athletic teams,” said James of the Community Braves. “We played them in the summer league last year.”
The Lions are also to play Caddo Mills at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Terrell is also entered in the tournament along with the Greenville junior varsity boys, who are filling for a varsity team that had to drop out of the tournament.
The Lions return most of the team off a very young 2020 squad that only won one game following a big loss of seniors to graduation.
“Just about everybody returns from last year because we played a lot of sophomores,” said James.
