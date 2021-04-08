ROYSE CITY — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes knew their soccer rematch against District 11-4A rival Celina was going to be tough.
The state-ranked Lady Bobcats had beaten Caddo Mills 6-0 and 10-0 in their two previous games.
And it was tough as 23-3 Celina won 12-0 to advance to the regional semifinals against 22-2-1 Bullard, which won its regional quarterfinal 1-0 over Kilgore.
Caddo Mills finished the season at 20-6-1 following its first trip to the girls third round of the soccer playoffs.
“The loss to Celina was a tough loss,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “We knew going into the game it was going to be a challenge. We gave them everything we had.”
Junior forward Taylor Zdrojewski led Celina with five goals, giving her 109 goals for the season in 24 games. Zdrojewski, who also plays for FC Dallas’ club team, has scored 18 goals in three playoff games.
“Taylor Zdrojewski for Celina is a very talented young lady,” said Campbell. “It was tough trying to slow her down. I would not be surprised if we are watching Celina in the state championship in a couple of weeks.”
Emma Short, Lexi Tuite and Mia Norman scored two goals each for Celina and Madi Vana scored one. Ashlyn Vana led in assists with four. Vana produced three assists and Tuite managed two.
Caddo Mills reached the third round of the playoffs in only its third season.
“I am proud of the way our girls stepped it up this year,” said Campbell. “We were part of one of the toughest districts in 4A in my opinion. Both Celina and Melissa are in the top 10 right now. All four teams from our district that went to the playoffs made it to the third round. Unfortunately two of us had to be eliminated this week.
“We set the bar high this year for Caddo Mills Girls Soccer. We are a young program, with only participating in soccer now for three years. Nine of my 11 starters will be back next season. Ready to put another team together that our school, fans and athletes can be proud of. The girls worked extremely hard this year and I am really proud of them,” he said.
