Celeste’s District 6-2A-I football game scheduled for Friday night at Alba-Golden has been called off.
“They’re on the quarantine, the volleyball and football teams for two weeks,” said Celeste coach Demetrius Rector.
The Alba-Golden ISD reported on its website “that a student who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Alba-Golden High School on 9/21/2020.”
The school district also reported “that a teacher who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Alba-Golden High School on 9/21/2020.”
Rector said the game with Alba-Golden has been rescheduled for Nov. 2.
Celeste, which is 1-2 for the season, opened district play last week with a 32-9 loss to Cooper.
Alba-Golden, which was 1-3, opened district play last week with a 54-26 loss to Wolfe City.
Celeste’s next scheduled game is on Oct. 9 at home against Rivercrest.
