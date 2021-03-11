Celeste and Wolfe City earned most of the top honors on the All-District 14-2A boys basketball team.
Celeste, which won the district championship at 12-0, earned two top honors. Celeste senior Damon Crook, who led the 22-5 Blue Devils to the state quarterfinals, was selected as the most valuable player.
Celeste sophomore Qua Stephens shared the newcomer of the year award with Tom Bean freshman Branson Ashlock.
Wolfe City, which tied for second with Bland in the district standings, captured three top honors. Wolfe City senior Jaren Brummett was the offensive MVP. The defensive MVP honor went to Wolfe City senior Amarien Jones.
Head coach Stephen Blassingame and his staff earned the coaching staff of the year award as they led the 16-9 Wolves to the region semifinals.
Bland junior Wyatt Wigington and Bland senior Gabe Butler were unanimous selections to the first-team as were Cole Salisbury of Wolfe City and Jawonte Stephens from Celeste.
Bland senior Tom Hervey made the second team as did Celeste senior Thomas Powell and Wolfe City sophomore Tony Jones.
All-District 14-2A
Boys Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Damon Crook, Celeste, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Jaren Brummett, Wolfe City, Sr.
Defensive MVP — Amarien Jones, Wolfe City, Sr.
Newcomers of the year — Qua Stephens, Celeste, So.; Branson Ashlock, Tom Bean, Fr.
Coaching staff of the year — Wolfe City
FIRST TEAM
*Wyatt Wigington Bland Jr.
*Gabe Butler Bland Sr.
*Jarvis Hill Honey Grove Jr.
*Cole Salisbury Wolfe City Sr.
*Jawonte Stephens Celeste Jr.
*Unanimous selections
SECOND TEAM
Taylor Hervey Bland Sr.
Thomas Powell Celeste Sr.
Braden Burks Trenton Sr.
Bryce Clark Tom Bean Sr.
Tony Jones Wolfe City So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Celeste: Michael Connelly, Ky Drennon, Tyson Fielden.
Wolfe City: Connor Adams, Shane White, Aiden Cherry.
Trenton: Kasey Spindle, Greg Edwards, James Day.
Tom Bean: Lance Pauler, Corbin Ramey, C.J. Richter.
Honey Grove: Ben Patrick, Ki Bass, Alex Fisk.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Celeste: Jared Sherwin, Brandon Lewis, Brody Pryor, Michael Connelly, Ky Drennon.
Wolfe City: Cole Salisbury, Garrett Villareal, Jimmy Stewart, Aiden Cherry, Connor Adams, Angel Davila.
Trenton: Braden Burks, Kasey Spindle.
Sam Rayburn: Riker Stewart, Dru Nichols, Logan Sanderson, Landon Whiteside, Clayton McCraw, Weston Whiteside.
Tom Bean: Lance Pauler, Corbin Ramey, Bryce Clark, Branson Ashlock.
Honey Grove: Ben Patrick, Ki Bass, Austin Booker, Karson McKnight, Daniel Tortorella.
