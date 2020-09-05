WICHITA FALLS — Damon Crook and Thomas Powell rushed for touchdowns in the final five minutes to help Celeste pull away for a 35-22 victory over Quanah in the Blue Devils’ football opener on Friday.
The game was played at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls after Celeste had to reschedule. Two teams on the Blue Devils’ schedule, Dallas A+ Academy and Cumby, called off participation in their two games. Celeste added Quanah as a replacement for Cumby and met the Indians on a neutral field.
Crook ran for a 53-yard touchdown after the Celeste defense made a stand at its 39-yard line following a successful onside kick by Quanah. Quanah had closed the gap to 23-16 with seven minutes remaining after scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Powell helped put away Quanah with a 30-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes.
Celeste’s next scheduled game is the Blue Devils’ home opener on Friday night against Whitewright.
