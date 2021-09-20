CELESTE — Celeste outscored Boles 48-14 to claim their non-district football game on Friday.
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly went 15-of-23 passing for 257 yards and two touchdowns.
The leading receivers for Celeste included Holden Lamm (5-117, 1 TD), Qua Stephens (3-70, 1 TD), Jawonte Stephens (2-32), Zakyrn Jackson (3-20) and Brandon Lewis (2-18).
Jawonte Stephens (7-61, 2 TDs) led the Blue Devil rushers, followed by Qua Stephens (2-26, 1 TD), Seth Buckley (7-15, 1 TD) and Anthony Powell (2-5, 1 TD).
Celeste improved to 2-1 for the season.
Boles dropped to 2-2.
