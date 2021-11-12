PRINCETON — Celeste spotted Tioga a 10-0 lead before getting untracked for a 56-33 Class 2A-I bi-district football victory on Thursday night at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.
The 8-2 Blue Devils moved into the area round to play No. 4 state-ranked Crawford, which won its playoff game 59-12 over Dawson.
Tioga, which ran for 398 yards but passed for only 8 yards, finished its season at 5-6.
The Blue Devils were very balanced on offense with 277 yards rushing to go with 286 passing by quarterback Michael Connelly, who was 15-of-21 including touchdowns of 39 yards to Jawonte Stephens, 38 yards to Zakryn Drennon, 17 yards to Holden Lamm and 27 yards to Qua Stephens.
“We started a little rough,” said Celeste coach Demetrius Rector. “We had that bye week. We weren’t sharp. It took us a quarter to get sharp.”
Celeste did most of its damage in the second and third quarters, scoring 49 points.
Anthony Powell, who went in at quarterback in the goal-line package and also played running back, scored on runs of 3, 29 and 2 yards for the Blue Devils.
Jawonte Stephens also pounded his way forward for 108 yards on 15 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Seth Buckley was next for Celeste with 47 yards rushing on seven carries, while Qua Stephens ran for 38 yards on four carries and Powell finished with 33 yards on four rushes. Powell was also 7-of-7 on conversion kicks.
Lamm was Celeste’s top receiver with six catches for 103 yards. Qua Stephens caught four for 58 yards, Drennon caught three for 70.
Two players did all the running for the Bulldogs as freshman running back Johnny Dorpinghaus rushed for 208 yards on 29 carries, including scoring runs of 1 and 6 yards.
Quarterback Logan Westbrook ran for 190 yards on 26 carries, including TD runs of 68 and 7 yards.
Alex Catarino also kicked a 33-yard field goal for Tioga.
Rector said Tioga was a better team than the one the Blue Devils scrimmaged before the season.
“Tioga gave us a lot of looks,” he said. “They have gotten a lot better. Coach (Chad) Rogers is doing a heck of a job.”
Rector also praised the performance of Connelly, who showed some toughness on one big completion in particular.
“He was going to take a shot and he knew it and he still stood in there and made the throw,” said Rector. “That’s big time.”
Rector said the Blue Devils played with a lot of effort.
“I am very proud of the Devils,” he said.
