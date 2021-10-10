BOGATA — It may have looked more like a basketball score but the Celeste Blue Devils outscored the Rivercrest Rebels 61-56 in District 6-2A-I football on Friday.
Celeste, now 4-2 for the season and 2-1 in district play, totaled 226 yards rushing and 179 passing.
Jawonte Stephens led the Blue Devil rushers with 99 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Other top rushers included Anthony Powell (9-58, 3 TDs), Holden Lamm (1-36), Qua Stephens (2-29) and Ty Jackson (2-4, 1 TD).
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly was 12-of-19 passing for 186 yards and two TDs.
The top receivers for the Blue Devils were Lamm (6-105, 2 TDs), Qua Stephens (3-17), Jawonte Stephens (1-29), Brandon Lewis (1-22) and Jackson (1-6). Jackson also returned four kickoffs for 115 yards.
Rivercrest dropped to 2-5.
The two schools met in the third round of the Class 2A basketball playoffs last spring. Rivercrest won that one 56-28.
