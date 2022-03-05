McKINNEY — The Celeste Blue Devils outlasted 73-63 Cisco in double overtime to advance to the Region II-2A basketball finals on Saturday against No. 1 Lipan.
Celeste outscored No. 23-state ranked Cisco 11-1 in the second overtime to go 25-7 for the season and reach the finals against 36-0 Lipan, which won its semifinal 53-29 over North Hopkins. The region finals is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at McKinney North High School. Cisco finished at 22-5.
Holden Madewell of Celeste forced the first overtime when he hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to tie it at 54-54. The Blue Devils had missed two previous 3-point tries just before Madewell’s clutch shot.
Cisco’s Trent Bailey fired a long pass to a teammate near the goal but the Lobo’s shot from about four feet barely missed.
The Blue Devils had a shot to win it at the end of the first overtime following a steal but were unable to connect as it went to the second overtime tied at 62-62.
Jawonte Stephens and Justin Sherwin hit two big buckets to put the Blue Devils up 66-63 in the second overtime. The Loboes missed a couple of shots inside and nearly scored on a 3-pointer before Madwell ended up with the ball. He got fouled with 43.2 seconds left and hit both free throws to make it 68-63.
Qua Stephens and Michael Connelly also hit some free throws in the final 17.5 seconds left to stretch Celeste’s lead to 10 points by the end of the game.
Qua Stephens, Madewell and Connelly all finished with 19 points to lead Celeste and Jawonte Stephens added 10 points. Connelly hit five 3-pointers and Madewell made two.
Cisco’s 6-7 Leo Wood and 6-5 Dawson Hearne led the Loboes with 20 points each and Bailey added 11.
Lipan. the Blue Devils’ next opponent, owns a 95-25 playoff record since 1990 and won state titles in 1994, 2005, 2017 and 2018.
---
No. 5 state-ranked Tatum ended the Commerce Tigers’ season in the Class 3A region semifinals at Prosper, winning 77-70.
The victorious Eagles, who are now 29-5 for the season, advanced to the region finals to face No. 1 Dallas Madison while Commerce finished at 26-14. Madison cruised to a 97-32 regional semifinal victory over Jefferson.
Class 2A regional semifinal
Celeste 15 10 14 15 8 11 —73
Cisco 17 8 10 19 8 1 —63
Ce: Jawonte Stephens 10, Qua Stephens 19, Brandon Lewis 2, Holden Madewell 19, Michael Connelly 19, Justin Sherwin 4.
Ci: Leo Wood 20, Dawson Hearne 20, Kasen Conring 4, Trent Bailey 11, Tre Brackeen 8.
Records: Celeste 25-7, Cisco 22-5.
Next game: Celeste vs. Lipan, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, McKinney North.
