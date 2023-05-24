AUSTIN — Celeste's golfers, led by Koby Brown, finished seventh at the University Interscholastic League state golf tournament.
Brown fired rounds of 72 and 84 at the Lions Municipal Golf Course to finish in a tie for 13th place among the medalists with his 36-hole total of 156.
Celeste carded rounds of 338 and 353 for a 691 total. Lindsay won the team title with rounds of 303 and 314 for a 617 total. New Home was second (308-321-629) and Albany finished third at 638 (306-332).
Next for Celeste were Justin Sherwin (84-85-169), Michael Connelly (89-83-172), Nolan Blackmon (93-101-194) and Luke Hawkins (126-108-234).
Dylan Ford of Sonora won the 2A boys medalist title with two 69s for a 138 total. Second place went to Landry Rogers of Lindsay (69-71-140) and Jayce Driver of Woden was third (69-72-141).
Gavin Miller of Lone Oak tied for 24th in the Class 3A division.
Miller fired rounds of 81 and 81 at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course for a 162 total for 36 holes.
Xander Parks of Orangefield won the 3A medalist crown with rounds of 70 and 72 for a 142 total. Boo Moerschell of Callisburg was second (69-76-145) and Jayton Vaughan of Brock finished third (75-72-147).
Callisburg fired rounds of 298 and 315 to win the 3A team title at 613. Brock was second (311-310-621) and Bowie finished third (325-318-643).
