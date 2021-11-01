CELESTE — The Celeste Blue Devils gave Wolfe City its first District 6-2A-II football loss, 38-14 on Friday night.
The Blue Devils are now 7-2 for the season and completed district play with a 5-1 record. They’re alone in second place behind 5-0 Cooper and have a bye on Friday. They are headed to the playoffs.
Wolfe City dropped to 5-2 for the season and 4-1 in district play. The Wolves will play Cooper at home on Friday.
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly was 12-of-18 passing for 107 yards. Anthony Powell also threw a 1-yard touchdown pass for Celeste and ran for three touchdowns and 36 yards on nine carries.
Jawonte Stephens led the Blue Devil rushers with 103 yards on 21 carries.
Qua Stephens ran for 42 yards and a TD on five carries for Celeste and Seth Buckley ran for 24 yards on eight carries.
Leading receivers for Celeste were Holden Lamm (4-28), Ky Jackson (3-33), Qua Stephens (3-25) and Brandon Lewis (3-22, 1 TD).
Caden Edwards was 5 of-11 passing for 215 yards and two TDs for Wolfe City and ran for 24 yards and a score on nine carries.
Tony Jones caught three passes for 177 yards and two TDs for Wolfe City and also ran for 31 yards on five carries.
Ben Cagle rushed for 22 yards on four carries for the Wolves.
Wolfe City receiver Josh Colvert also caught two passes for 38 yards.
