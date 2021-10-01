CELESTE — Michael Connelly threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns as the Celeste Blue Devils outscored Alba-Golden 44-21 in District 6-2A-I football on Thursday night.
The game was moved up a day due to threatening weather forecasts for Friday night.
Connelly was 16-of-23 passing without an interception.
Jawonte Stephens ran for 107 yards and a TD on 14 carries for Celeste and Seth Buckley ran for 32 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
Holden Lamm caught a team-high six passes for 128 yards and a TD. Anthony Powell caught a 60-yard TD pass and Brandon Lewis scored on a 57- yard pass reception as the Blue Devils improved to 3-2 for the season and 1-1 in district play.
Nolan Blackmon, Brody Pryor and Tanner Meeks led the Celeste defense with 11 tackles each. Jason Minter was in on nine stops and Buckley recorded eight tackles.
Powell also intercepted a pass.
Alba-Golden dropped to 3-3 and 0-2.
