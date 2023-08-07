CELESTE — The extreme Texas heat hasn’t been a problem so far for the Celeste Blue Devils during their football practices.
“We go in the hot part of the day, just to get us prepared for our regular practice time,” said Celeste coach Demetrius Rector. “But the kids have adjusted.”
This Celeste team features 13 seniors.
“That’s good and bad,” said Rector.
The good part is the experience those seniors will lend to the current Celeste team. The bad part is the big hole they’ll leave for next year’s team.
Besides experience, one of the strength of the Blue Devils should be their offensive line according to Rector.
“We think our line’s going to be the catalyst,” he said. “Two of them have been starting since they were freshmen. leading the line are Julian Oliveras (6-1, 250, Sr.), Cash Otwell (6-3, 300, Sr.), Nick Clark (5-8, 210, Sr.), Cutter George (5-9, 190, Sr._ and Wyatt Noak (6-0, 210, Sr.).
“All those guys are big in powerlifting and that helps,” said Rector.
Running behind that line will be Anthony Powell, who rushed for a team-high 745 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Celeste went 6-5 last year and placed fourth in a District 8-2A-II that includes state-ranked Collinsville, Santo and Muenster.
“Nobody thought we’ve have been in the mix last year,” said Rector. “We played Collinsville within three points and Santo within four. I do believe Collinsville is the favorite. After that everything’s up for grabs.”
The Blue Devils are to scrimmage at home on Saturday at 9 a.m. against Tom Bean and then the following week at Tioga. Their season opener is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Trenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.