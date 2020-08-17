CELESTE — “We’re energized.”
That’s the word from Celeste head football coach Demetrius Rector about the Blue Devils’ practices in preparation for the 2020 season.
“Obviously what we’ve been going through, they’ve been biting at the bit to get back to some normalcy,” he said.
The Blue Devils, like other high school football teams around the nation, have been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected their offseason workouts and now their schedule.
Celeste’s season opener with Dallas A+ Academy scheduled for Aug. 28 has been called off because of the late start of schools in the Dallas area.
The Blue Devils’ second game with Cumby scheduled for Sept. 4 has also been canceled after the Trojans delayed their football workouts because of the pandemic.
“We’re still looking for a week-two game,” said Rector.
The Blue Devils are hoping to improve on last year’s 2-8 record that followed 10-2 and 11-2 teams in back-to-back seasons.
“We’re not very big,” Rector said of the team’s size. “Our numbers are decent. We’ll carry 20 on the varsity and 16-17 on the junior varsity. We still lack linemen. I’ve been talking to other coaches and that’s the deal (not enough linemen).
“The attitudes have been great. Obviously it’s been tough, the heat. We cut practices the last few days, especially with full pads on.”
The Blue Devils’ varsity lineup will feature seven seniors, a few juniors and sophomores and three freshmen. Rector noted the freshmen will have to learn “on the run.”
He said returning quarterback Thomas Powell has been a leader in practice. Powell was 48-of-125 passing for 731 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. He also led the Blue Devil rushers with 595 yards and six TDs on 131 carries.
“He does a lot of the kicking for us,” said Rector.
Powell was 16-of-17 on extra point conversions last season.
Reece Wade, a 6-2, 260-pound senior lineman, “will lead us up front,” according to Rector.
Rector said another leader for the Blue Devils has been running back Damon Crook, who ran for 250 yards and three TDs on 42 carries though missing seven games last season.
Celeste will scrimmage at Tioga on Aug. 21.
Unless Rector finds another game, the Blue Devils won’t open the season until Sept. 11 at home against Whitewright.
