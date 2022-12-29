AUSTIN — Marcus Carr fired in 41 points and tied a school record with 10 3-pointers during the Texas Longhorns’ 97-72 basketball victory on Tuesday over Texas A&M-Commerce.
Carr, a 6-2 guard from Toronto, lit up the Moody Center as he tied his career-high in points and went 10-of-15 from 3-point range. Carr also recorded four assists and two steals as the No. 6 ranked Longhorns improved to 11-1 for the season.
Dillon Mitchell tossed in 16 points and Arterio Morris added 12 for the Longhorns, who played without their suspended head coach Chris Beard, who was arrested on Dec. 12 on a felony domestic violence charge.
Associate head coach Rodney Terry has been serving as the Longhorns’ acting head coach during Beard’s absence.
C.J. Roberts, who was 7-of-12 from the field, led the Lions with 20 points.
Tommie Lewis, who was 6-of-6 from the field and 4-of-4 from the line, was next for the Lions with 19 points off the bench.
Kalen Williams and Demarcus Demonia also tossed in 10 points each for the Lions.
A&M-Commerce shot 53.2% from the field, including 46.7% from 3-point range and was 15-of-18 from the line.
Texas shot 56.1% from the field, 44.4% from 3-point range and 73.3% from the line.
The Longhorns also had a 35-22 advantage in rebounds and forced 16 Lion turnovers that the Longhorns converted into 29 points.
A&M-Commerce led only once at 3-2 early in the game following a 3-pointer from Demonia.
The Lions kept it close for much of the first half. They tied it at 14-14 with 11:04 left in the first half and trailed only 19-16 moments later before the Longhorns began to pull away.
A&M-Commerce, in its first season in NCAA Division I, dropped to 4-10 for the season.
This was the Lions’ final non-conference game before opening Southland Conference play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Field House in Commerce against Incarnate Word. That game is Fan Appreciation Day and there is free admission for spectators.
The men’s game will follow the Lion womens’ Southland Conference opener at 2 p.m. in the Field House against Incarnate Word. It will also have free admission to spectators.
This was the first time the Longhorns and Lions have played in basketball since 1962. The Longhorns now lead the series 6-0.
A&M-Commerce has moved up from NCAA Division II to I and switched to the Southland from the Lone Star Conference.
