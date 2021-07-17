A candlelight prayer vigil is planned for Saturday night at the Superbowl Speedway for race car driver Caleb Couch, who died from his injuries following a racing accident last week at the Superbowl.
The gates will open at 8 p.m. and the vigil will start at 8:30 p.m. led by pastor JR Franklin. The Speedway is at 437 FM 1903, Greenville.
"Come join us Saturday to bring our racing community together in God for a time of prayer and healing," read a post on the Speedway's Facebook page.
Couch died from his injuries after suffering severe burns after a crash of his Sprint-style car, a methanol-powered race car. Family members said it took safety workers four minutes to extract Crouch from his vehicle.
Couch was taken by helicopter to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where he later died.
“At this time, we want to thank everyone who reached out and all the endless support he received,” posted Madison Couch, the sister of Caleb Couch. “Funeral arrangements will be posted as soon as we find out. Continue to keep my family in your thoughts. This is a very tough loss.”
“Please continue to be in prayer for the Couch family as the Lord has given Caleb’s body peace,” The Superbowl said on Facebook. “We are saddened by his passing and send our condolences to the family. We pray for peace and comfort for all the racing community.”
Couch was heading into his senior year at Wylie East High School, where he played football.
Couch’s father, Brandon, is an assistant football coach at Boswell and posted on social media that his son had received third-degree burns over 60% of his body.
Racers were required to wear fireproof suits and underwear before entering the races at the dirt race track. The Sprint cars are known for their power and speed and their volatility on the track. Crashes involving Sprint cars are often some of the most horrific in the sport.
