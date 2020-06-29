COMMERCE — A former Canadian motocross champion teamed with a golfer from Rockwall to finish first in the championship flight of the ninth annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament at Webb Hill Country Club on Sunday.
Todd Bissenden, who is originally from British Columbia in Canada, teamed with Corey Knowlton of Rockwall to finish first in the championship flight. They shot rounds of 63 and 62 to win by a stroke with their 36-hole total of 126.
Bissenden was a two-time national motocross champion in Canada before taking up golf. He played two seasons of golf at the University of Houston after ranking among the top junior golfers in Canada.
This was Bissenden’s first time to play in this tournament with Knowlton, who said he didn’t play golf in high school.
“I work with Corey in the hunting industry,” said Bissenden.
A stroke back in second were the Paris, Texas brothers Jack and Gatz Nottingham (62-64-126). They both played for the Wildcats’ golf team. They won the first flight of this tournament in 2014.
Former Greenville Christian all-state football player Joe Killgore teamed with Casey Barbee to finish third in the championship flight at 127 after shooting a 62 on Sunday.
Renowed local artist Brandon Adams and his partner Ben Cuzen won the first flight with the lowest 36-hole score of the tournament, a 124. They carded 62s for both rounds of the tournament.
Former Rains Wildcat Brady Davenport and ex-Greenville Lions golfer David Weaks tied for second in the first flight with Webb Hill regulars Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland at 127. Davenport and Weaks shot the low round of the tournament on Saturday, a 12-under 60.
Former Greenville Lion golfer Julian Bowers and Chip Driver won the second flight at 126.
Daniel Lewis and ex-Celeste Blue Devil Ryan Madewell took the third flight at 131.
Other flight winners included Gary Wallace and Steve Eaton in the fourth, Justin Waddle and Harper Waddle in the fifth and Tyler Nicholson and Ryan Reeves in the seventh. Two teams tied for first in the sixth flight:Caden Bowers with his grandfather Bobby Bowers and Darrell Lummus and Eric Slabotsky.
The final round of the top four flights was delayed by a thunderstorm on Sunday. The tournament finished as darkness was closing in.
The tournament officials obtained special permission from Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall and Richard Hill, the interim director of Hunt County Heath Department, to hold the tournament after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, following a spike in reported COVID-19 cases in the state, issued an executive order on Friday, ordering that “outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.”
“We’ve actually done a good job of doing some social distancing,” said Kevin Bowers, one of the tournament organizers. “Instead of one check-in desk we had five.”
Social events planned with the tournament were also called off due to concerns over the pandemic.
The tournament is named for Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach who died in 2012 in a skiing accident. He was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School. Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
Geoff Moulton, one of the golfers competing in the tournament, used a 4-iron to ace the 200-yard sixth hole on Sunday at Webb Hill. Witnessing the ace were Shaun Franklin, Blake James, Dustin Stephenson and Julia Stephenson.
Ninth annual Monster Ball Golf Tournament
Saturday-Sunday
Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. Todd Bissenden-Corey Knowlton 63-62-125
2. Jack Nottingham-Gatz Nottingham 62-64-126
3. Joe Killgore-Casey Barbee 65-62-127
4. Dustin Stephenson-Geoff Moulton 65-66-130
FIRST FLIGHT
1. Brandon Adams-Ben Cuzen 62-62-124
T2. Brady Davenport-David Weaks 60-67-127
T2. Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland 63-64-127
4. Ben Butler-Brett Perry 64-64-128
SECOND FLIGHT
1. Julian Bowers-Chip Driver 64-62-126
2. Chad Mayfield-Jim Kindle 66-63-129
3. Brandan Pitt-Blake Roberson 67-64-131
T4. Alfonso Rodriguez-Jose Quintero 64-70-134
T4. Andrew Rainey-Cody Clark 66-68-134
THIRD FLIGHT
1. Daniel Lewis-Ryan Madewell 68-63-131
T2. Dylan Knight-Danny Black 68-69-137
T2. Connor Little-William Strickland 68-69-137
4. Colton Herron-Brad Mayrell 72-67-139
FOURTH FLIGHT
1. Gary Wallace-Steve Eaton 65-66-131
2. Jeremy Powell-Renea Powell 68-68-136
T3. Joe Gonzales-Donnie Drake 73-64-137
T3. Kevin Bowers-Travis Bowers 71-66-137
T3. Jonathan DeGarso-Brian DeGarso 69-68-137
FIFTH FLIGHT
1. Justin Waddle-Harper Waddle 65-72-137
2. Corey Peel-Jeff Goodson 67-71-138
T2. Bobo Hartline-Arian Alford 71-67-138
4. Jay Sorrells-Trey Sorrells 70-70-140
SIXTH FLIGHT
T1. Caden Bowers-Bobby Bowers 71-70-141
T1. Darrell Lummus-Eric Slabotsky 73-68-141
3. Rocky Bowman-George Judge 70-72-142
T4. Bradley Espino-Charles Hein 72-71-143
T4. Heather Palmore-Ray Martinez 71-72-143
SEVENTH FLIGHT
1. Tyler Nicholson-Ryan Reeves 72-69-141
2. Justin King-Josh Turner 71-73-144
3. Trey Cobbs-Raymond Cobbs 75-75-150
4. Gary Oxley-Nathan Oxley 76-77-153
