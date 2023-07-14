The last name of Campbell’s new head football coach and athletic director should be very familiar to longtime fans of the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions.
Preston Compton, the new head coach, is the son of A&M-Commerce Hall of Fame receiver Gary Compton, who set school records for receptions (181), receiving yards (3,041) and receiving touchdowns (30).
Preston Compton was also a record-setter. He broke the career passing record at Graceland University in Iowa, throwing for 8,041 yards and also set Graceland’s single-game passing record with 501 yards on Sept. 23, 2017 against Central Methodist University.
His younger brother Jackson Compton plays quarterback at Concordia University Saint Paul in Minnesota.
Compton played football for two traditional powers in high school: Southlake Carroll and Denton Ryan.
He played at Denton Ryan under head coach Joey Florence, who won a couple of state titles at Denton Ryan and was also a head coach at nearby Cooper.
Compton said his grandmother Ruth Greever taught algebra to Florence at Rockwall High School.
He played at Southlake Carroll under head coach Hal Wasson, who won a state title in 2011.
“I got a lot of experience around good coaching and good programs,” said Compton.
Compton is no stranger to the Campbell Indians. He served as the team’s defensive coordinator in football last year and was the head baseball coach.
The Indians are returning three starters on offense and three on defense off last year’s 3-7 squad.
“I am expecting us to be very competitive on both sides of the ball,” said Compton. “We will be young but we have a great group of kids that are coachable and know what it takes to win. We dealt through a lot of adversity last year and kids taking different paths with not much leadership and I truly believe we will come together as a team this year and compete every week.”
Compton said he will be in charge of the defense again this season and has hired veteran coach James Rigdon to serve as the offensive coordinator. Rigdon was an assistant coach of a Benjamin team that went 14-0 and won the Class A-II state six-man title in 2022.
Rigdon was also the head basketball coach of a Benjamin team that went 21-2 last season, losing to eventual state champion Graford in the state semifinals.
Back to lead the offense are Nate Hall an all-district center last season, plus all-district tight end Brayan Cruz and Keenan Hall, who was the district’s newcomer of the year last year and was a leader on defense, said Compton.
Compton noted that Campbell had a big senior class last season.
“I’m actually not going to have a single senior,” he said.
But he has shown confidence in the younger players.
“I think we can do something special here in Campbell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.