CAMPBELL — The Campbell Indians broke in their new football field on Saturday the right way, with a patriot display and a 50-44 six-man victory over Tyler Heat.
The Indians honored America in pre-game ceremonies, recognizing the 13 military service personnel killed recently while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan and also those Americans who died in the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. American flags flew around the field and above a tractor next to the field.
Campbell jumped out early on Tyler Heat in the game and then survived the Heat’s rally to up their season record to 2-1.
“It was ugly but it was a win,” said Campbell coach Westley Pritchard. “It wasn’t pretty but they fought all the way through the last quarter. We’ll move on and we’ll clean it up.”
The game ended with the Indians kneeling with the football inside the Heat’s 10-yard line.
The Indians had previously played their home football games on their baseball diamond, which recently received new grass.
Pritchard said the Indians will probably also call this one Indian Field.
