The Fannindel Falcons and Campbell Indians dropped their 2022 six-man football season openers on Thursday.
Fannindel lost 53-32 to Bluff Dale in a game that was scheduled for Red Oak.
Campbell lost 56-32 to Rockwall Heritage in a game played at Campbell on the Indians’ new field.
Quarterback Jabari Dowdy led the Fannindel offense, going 8-of-17 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Kazion Dugan also went 1-for-3 passing for a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 53 yards on four carries. Dugan also caught four passes for 85 yards.
Kemonte Cuba ran for 40 yards on 18 carries and caught a pass for 25 yards.
Edgar Lopez also caught two passes for 13 yards.Dugan and Cuba led the Falcons’ defense with 10 tackles each.
Both teams went 6-3 last season, reaching the playoffs.
The game was the debut of Fannindel’s new head coach Denver Bowden.
Rockwall Heritage jumped out to a 44-8 halftime lead and turned back the Indians’ challenge in the second half though Campbell scored 24 points.
Heritage went 0-9 last season, including a 57-14 loss to Campbell in the season opener.
Campbell went 3-7 last season.
Campbell played under some portable lights but has plans to get permanent lighting installed soon at the Indians’ new football field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.