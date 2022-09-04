BULLARD — Caden Lemmon stacked up 346 yards of total offense to lead the Caddo Mills Foxes to a 42-35 non-district football victory over Bullard on Friday.
Lemmon rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and was 20-of-38 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns as the Foxes remained undefeated for the young season at 2-0.
Adrian Baxter ran for 106 yards and two TDs on 16 carries for Caddo Mills, which also collected a 6-yard touchdown run by Gavin Barabas.
Leading receivers for the Foxes included Alfonso Gonzales (4-70, 1 TD), Brady Wasurick (4-50, 1 TD), Colby Porter (3-56) Braxton Crane (2-34) and Baxter (2-10).
Bullard quarterback Ayden Barrett was 21-of-40 for 321 yards and four TDs though the Foxes intercepted two passes.
Clifford Douglas led the Bullard receivers with nine catches for 154 yards and four TDs.
Bullard, which opened with a 28-22 win over Mabank, dropped to 1-1 for the season.
