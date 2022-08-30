CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills rolled to a convincing 29-0 victory over Community in a battle of Highway 6 rivals during Friday's 2022 football season opener.
Caddo Mills quarterback Caden Lemmon was 16-of-29 passing for 195 yards and two TDs and rushed for 41 yards and one TD on 17 carries.
Adrian Baxter led the Caddo Mills rushers with 63 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Caddo Mills receiver Bentley McDaniel caught six passes for 65 yards and two TDs. Next among the Caddo Mills receivers were Easton Wiebersch (2-35), Brady Wasurick (2-17) and Braxton Crane (2-16).
Community quarterback River Medlin was 9-of-20 passing for 73 yards.
