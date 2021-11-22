Passing the football wasn’t a problem for the Caddo Mills Foxes in their 68-31 Class 4A-II area football playoff loss to No. 2 state-ranked Gilmer on Friday night.
“We threw it all over the place on them,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane.
Caddo Mills senior quarterback Jason Thomason was 23-of-53 passing for 464 yards and four touchdowns, upping his season total to 3,370 yards passing and 39 TDs.
Four Fox receivers caught four or more passes including Jaden Lenamond (8-237, 3 TDs), Brady Wasurick (6-104), Jett Saldivar (5-94, 1 TD) and Caden Lemmon (4-54).
But the victorious Buckeyes contained the Foxes’ running game and that’s one reason 11-1 Gilmer advanced to the region quarterfinals to play 12-0 Van, which defeated Sunnyvale 35-25. The Gilmer-Van game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Caddo Mills finished at 8-4.
Gavin Clayton led the Fox rushers with 12 yards on three carries. Adrian Baxter was held to 10 yards on 12 carries.
Gilmer stacked up 688 total yards as Buckeye quarterback Brandon Tennison was 32-of-42 passing for 438 yards and five TDs.
Rohan Fluellen led the Gilmer receivers with 13 catches for 177 yards. Ashton Haynes caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and also led Gilmer’s rushers with 136 yards and three TDs on 21 carries.
“They’re very good,” said Crane. “Credit to them.
“It was a close game for a long time and they just kind of separated in the second half.”
Caddo Mills will lose 14 seniors to graduation from a football program that has gone 20-5 in the last two seasons and won four playoff games.
