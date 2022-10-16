CADDO MILLS — During the last few football seasons the Caddo Mills Foxes and Quinlan Ford Panthers have been two of Hunt County’s top offenses in total yardage and in scoring.
The Panthers even led the nation in rushing in 2021, averaging 476.1 yards per game, while the Foxes averaged 483.9 total yards per game in 2019, 483.3 in 2020 and 413.87 in 2021.
So what happened during their big District 6-4A-II game on Friday night at Ed Locker Stadium?
A defensive struggle as Caddo Mills won 7-6 to stay undefeated for the season at 7-0 and improved to 2-1 in district play.
Quinlan Ford dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in district.
A missed extra point was the difference. Josh Ivey booted the conversion for Caddo Mills after the Foxes scored on a 24-yard pass from Caden Lemmon to Brady Wasurick with 2:06 left in the third quarter. That touchdown capped an 83-yard, seven-play drive that also included a 32-yard completion from Lemmon to Wasurick, who ran tough after the catch. Wasurick also caught a 21-yard pass from Alfonso Gonzales on the drive.
Quinlan Ford scored in the second half on a 7-yard run by Zalen Morales that finished off an 82-yard, 15-play drive. All 15 plays by the Panthers were runs, including gains of 13, 5 and 7 yards by Dylan Seabolt, a 6-yarder by Alex Herron, an 11-yarder by Morales and a 6-yard run by Rhett Uselman.
The Panthers’ conversion kick sailed wide to the left.
Caddo Mills also missed a 38-yard field goal try in the third quarter before scoring its touchdown.
Caddo Mills ran off the final 2:27, getting a 33-yard completion from Gonzales to Lemmon on third and nine from the Foxes’ 36 to extend the drive with 1:26 remaining.
The two Hunt County rivals batted hard.
“It was an extremely physical game,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “It was a physical game last week (58-35 win over Dallas Lincoln).
“Their (the Panthers’) defense is physical. The offense is physical. We knew we had to match their physicality.”
Crane said the last few games with the Panthers have gone to the wire.
“I was happy we had one more point than they did,” he said.
Ford coach Todd Wallace said the Panthers played “really hard.”
“I was very proud,” he said. “The defense played great. You hold someone to only seven points you should win. I’m proud of our kids. They played as well as they have all year. We still have self-inflicted mistakes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.