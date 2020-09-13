CADDO MILLS — Even though they scored 57 points and rolled up 604 yards of total offense, the Caddo Mills Foxes still needed two late plays on defense to secure their non-district football victory over Canton.
A quarterback sack by Bryan Jones and an interception by Tyler Townley helped the Foxes preserve their 57-47 win on Friday night in the Foxes’ 2020 home opener at Ed Locker Stadium. Jones’ sack pushed Canton back nine yards on a third-and-five play from the Fox 33 with 1:22 remaining and then Townley intercepted a pass on the next play. Townley, the Foxes’ quarterback, then only had to kneel twice with the football for Caddo Mills to go 3-0 for the season.
Canton, which racked up 456 yards, dropped to 1-2.
“I thought offensively we played extremely well,” said Fox head coach Kodi Crane, who noted a few offensive miscues. “Defensively, we had a poor game. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”
Townley topped the 400-yard total offensive mark for the second straight game. The senior quarterback rushed for 208 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 5, 22, 6, 14 and 10 yards. Townley picked up much of his running yardage on scrambles, when he couldn’t find an open receiver.
Townley found enough open receivers to go 15-of-19 passing for 280 yards, including touchdowns of 53 yards to Gavyn Beane, 25 yards to Cayden Davis and 8 yards to Jaden Lenamond.
“He’s an outstanding football player and played a good football game,” said Crane.
Davis (5-99 yards) and Beane (5-75) yards led the Fox receivers. Running back Konner Pounds caught two passes for 31 yards and ran for 59 yards on eight carries. Lenamond also caught two passes for 50 yards and Alex Dumire caught one for 25 yards. Gavin Clayton also ran six times for 49 yards.
Jonah Rupe booted six extra points and a 36-yard field goal.
Running back Chris Cade, a 5-9, 155-pound senior, kept Canton in the game, rushing for 187 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries. Cade scored on runs of 2, 9, 15, 20, 75 and 3 yards.
Eagle quarterback Jason Brisbois ran for a 16-yard touchdown and was 12-of-26 passing for 223 yards.
While the Foxes moved the ball almost at will they lost two interceptions and committed nine penalties for 115 yards. Crane said the penalty situation "will be addressed."
Crane called watching the Foxes’ offensive explosion “fun.”
“It’s nice to see you can score at any point in time.”
The Foxes are scheduled next to play at 1-2 Life Waxahachie on Friday.
