For the second straight year the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes reached the finals of the Greenville Lady Lions' soccer tournament only to drop a close match.
Last year the Lady Foxes fell 2-1 to Paris. This time they lost to Class 6A Lakeview Centennial in a penalty kick shootout after the two teams wound up tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation.
Jenna Gilbreath scored in the first half of regulation for Caddo Mills in the championship match and Lakeview scored with 6:25 remaining to tie it.
The two teams wound up tied 3-3 at the end of the first shootout as McKenna Cornwell, Rylee Ringer and Lauren Kansy scored for Caddo Mills and Izzy Carrasco, Celine Johnson and Taylor Fleming scored for Lake View Centennial.
Bailey Bastedo scored for Caddo Mills in the second shootout as Lakeview Centennial goalkeeper Elysa Apen saved three shots.
Lakeview Centennial scored twice in the second shootout to win the tournament.
Caddo Mills gave up only goal in regulation in four matches in the tournament, including wins of 2-0 over Quinlan Ford, 2-0 over Greenville and 1-0 over Paris.
"I'm very proud of the defense," said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. "Absolutely. That's what got us here."
Though the Lady Foxes were disappointed in a second close loss in the finals Campbell they had nothing "to be ashamed of.":
"That's a good team," he said. "They're a 6A."
The host Greenville Lady Lions went 0-4 in the tournament, falling 4-0 to Lakeview Centennial, 2-1 to Braswell and 1-0 to Quinlan Ford in addition to the loss to Caddo Mills.
Caddo Mills beat Quinlan Ford on goals by Susanna Rupe and Rylee Ringer.
Then the Lady Foxes blanked Greenville. Jenna Gilbreath scored an unassisted goal and Claire Kansy scored off an assist by Brennan Baker.
“We played well,” said Campbell, whose Lady Foxes lost only one senior to graduation off last year’s 15-8-1 team that went three rounds deep in the Class 4A playoffs.
Greenville also lost its tournament opener, 4-0 to Lakeview Centennial.
“Our defense was pretty good,” Lady Lions’ coach Chuck Malmros said of the loss to Caddo Mills. “We made mental mistakes in the first one (against Lakeview).
“We’re very young. I think we have seven freshmen (on the varsity) and four to five sophomores,” he said.
The Lady Lions have 37 freshmen players this season.
