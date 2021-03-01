Four players from Caddo Mills and one each from Royse City and Quinlan Ford were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association’s all-state football teams.
Defensive back Angus Aldridge, quarterback Tyler Townley, wide receiver Gavyn Beane and defensive lineman Jacob Hall of Caddo Mills made the Class 4A all-state list after leading the 12-1 Foxes to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.
Aldridge, a 5-9, 165-pound senior, earned second-team all-state honors on defense. Aldridge recorded 151 tackles with 91 solos, 24 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles and intercepted one pass. He’s signed a letter of intent to play college football at Hendrix College in Arkansas.
Townley, a 5-10, 180-pound senior, was selected to the third-team offense. The UT Permian Basin signee ranked among the top total offense leaders in the state with 4,679 yards and 61 touchdowns. He was 184-of-289 yards passing for 3,201 yards and 39 TDs and ran for 1,478 yards and 22 TDs on 156 carries.
The 5-11, 165-pound senior Beane, was named to the honorable mention list on offense. Beane caught 62 passes for 958 yards and a school record 17 TDs. He finished his career with 135 receptions, including 27 career TD catches. Beane has signed with Missouri S&T.
Hall, a 6-2, 245-pound junior, made the honorable mention list on defense. He recorded 79 tackles, including 52 solos, 16 tackles for losses and four sacks. He also blocked three punts.
Quinlan Ford’s 6-3, 230-pound senior Colt Cooper made the Class 4A second-team offense at tight end. He led the Panthers with 21 catches for 342 yards and three TDs and recorded 68 pancake blocks. Cooper has signed to play at Abilene Christian.
Royse City senior wide receiver Ketron Jackson made the honorable mention list on the Class 5A team on offense. The 6-1, 190-pounder caught 41 passes for 842 yards and 10 touchdowns and was also a dangerous kickoff returner. He’s signed to play at Arkansas.
