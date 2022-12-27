Caddo Mills, which won district and bi-district titles, earned most of the top honors on the All-District 6-4A-II football team.
Caddo Mills senior Caden Lemmon shared the most valuable player award in the district with Dallas Lincoln quarterback Byron Eaton Jr. Lemmon led the 11-1 Foxes in total yards with 2,353 though he missed a couple of games with an injury. Lemmon was 113-of-201 passing for 1,533 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushed for 664 yards and 10 TDs on 121 carries and caught four passes for 156 yards and a TD. He also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD and played some defense.
Caddo Mills sophomore Alfonso Gonzales, who took over for the injured Lemmon at quarterback, shared the offensive MVP award with Jamel Hardy of Dallas Lincoln. Gonzales totaled 1,723 yards. He was 39-of-76 passing for 708 yards and eight TDs, rushed for 831 yards and four TDs on 88 carries and caught 18 passes for 184 yards and one TD.
Caddo Mills senior Sam Cuevas, who anchored the Foxes’ defense, shared the defensive MVP award with Landon Wright of Sunnyvale.
Caddo Mills sophomore Harris Bethea also shared the newcomer of the year award with Sunnyvale freshman Austin Helton.
The Caddo Mills coaching staff, led by head coach Kodi Crane, earned the coaching staff of the year award.
Quinlan Ford senior Zalen Morales, who helped the 5-6 Panthers earn a playoff spot, claimed the all-purpose player of the year award. Morales rushed for a team-high 1,718 yards and 19 TDs on 226 carries, caught eight passes for 263 yards and three TDs, plus recorded 20 tackles on defense and an interception.
Players from Caddo Mills and Quinlan Ford also made the first-team offense, first-team defense, second-team offense and second-team defense.
All-District 6-4A-II Football Team
Most valuable players — *Byron Eaton Jr., Dallas Lincoln, Jr.; *Caden Lemmon, Caddo Mills, Sr.
Offensive MVPs — *Dallas Lincoln, Jamel Hardy, Sr.; *Caddo Mills, Alfonso Gonzales, So.
Defensive MVPs — *Landon Wright, Sunnyvale, Sr.; *Sam Cuevas, Caddo Mills, Sr.
Offensive linemen of the year — *Azarian Sewell, Dallas Lincoln, Jr.; *J’lon Gillaspie, Sunnyvale, Sr.
Defensive lineman of the year — Luke Taylor, Sunnyvale, Sr.
All-purpose player of the year — Zalen Morales, Quinlan Ford, Jr.
Newcomers of the year — *Austin Helton, Sunnyvale, Fr.; *Harris Bethea, Caddo Mills, So.
Coaching staff of the year — Caddo Mills
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB *Rigdon Yates Sunnyvale Sr.
RB Traylon Taylor Dallas Lincoln Sr.
RB Evan Johnson Sunnyvale Jr.
RB Adrian Baxter Caddo Mills Sr.
FB Alex Herron Quinlan Ford Sr.
FB Josh Ivey Caddo Mills Jr.
WR Martavious Bull Dallas Lincoln Sr.
WR Andre Blazek Sunnyvale Jr.
WR *Joshua McDill Sunnyvale So.
WR Brady Wasurick Caddo Mills Sr.
TE Preston Geiger Quinlan Ford Jr.
TE Jarek Derleth Sunnyvale Sr.
OL *Jayden Blevins Dallas Lincoln Jr.
OL *Joshua Cruz Dallas Lincoln Jr.
OL *William Bays Dallas Lincoln Jr.
OL *Cole Roberts Wills Point Sr.
OL *Gavin Steiger Quinlan Ford Sr.
OL *Nathan Ramey Sunnyvale Sr.
OL *Alyric Brown Sunnyvale So.
OL *William Katenkamp Caddo Mills Jr.
OL *Isaac Buzzell Caddo Mills Jr.
PK *Joe Gonzalez Dallas Lincoln Fr.
PK *Josh Ivey Caddo Mills Jr.
RS Jaquan Smith Dallas Lincoln Sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DT *Cain Salazar Quinlan Ford Sr.
DT *Lance Akins Sunnyvale Jr.
DT Bennett Hale Caddo Mills Jr.
DE Ja’qualin Littles Dallas Roosevelt Jr.
DE Travis Shirley Quinlan Ford Sr.
DE Nathaniel Burleson Sunnyvale Sr.
DE Colton Morgan Sunnyvale Sr.
DE Gavin Barabas Caddo Mills Jr.
ILB *Caus Frazier Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
ILB *Gustavo Sanchez Quinlan Ford Sr.
ILB *Noah Briggs Sunnyvale Jr.
ILB *Davion Page Caddo Mills Sr.
OLB Robert Wells Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
OLB Jaylon Smith Dallas Lincoln Jr.
OLB Toby Staten Quinlan Ford Sr.
OLB Charlie Christopher Sunnyvale Jr.
OLB Angel Maravilla Caddo Mills Sr.
CB J.J. Jorzig Quinlan Ford Jr.
CB Adam Hamad Sunnyvale Sr.
CB Jackson Sloan Sunnyvale Sr.
CB Jacob Hernandez Caddo Mills Jr.
S *Ethan Tanck Sunnyvale Jr.
S *Lance Jamison Caddo Mills Sr.
*Unanimous selection
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Keantwone Jackson Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
RB Jaquan Smith Dallas Lincoln Sr.
RB J.J. Jorzig Quinlan Ford Jr.
FB Dylan Seabolt Quinlan Ford Jr.
WR Oryan Wallace Dallas Roosevelt Jr.
WR Tritian Garnder Dallas Lincoln So.
WR Tyus Burnett Wills Point Sr.
WR Owen Dlabaj Sunnyvale So.
WR Bentley McDaniel Caddo Mills Jr.
TE Eddie Walker Dallas Lincoln Jr.
OL Jacob Dobbins Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
OL Adam Calhoun Dallas Roosevelt Fr.
OL D.A. John Morrison Dallas Lincoln Sr.
OL Dakota Ryder Wills Point So.
OL Randy Kirkland Quinlan Ford Sr.
OL Bryan Sanchez Quinlan Ford So.
OL Tavin States Quinlan Ford Sr.
OL Blaze Flanagan Sunnyvale So.
OL Eli Martel Sunnyvale Jr.
OL Matthew Belmonte Caddo Mills Sr.
OL Preston Marsh Caddo Mills Sr.
PK Armando Padron Dallas Lincoln Sr.
PK Adam Harnad Sunnyvale Sr.
RS Quinton Jackson Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
RS Bentley McDaniel Caddo Mills Jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Taelyn Dunn Dallas Roosevelt Sr.
DT Jamaal Sneed Dallas Lincoln Sr.
DT Kiotta Davis Dallas Lincoln Jr.
DE Quinlan McClellan Dallas Lincoln Jr.
DE Colton Layne Wills Point Sr.
DE Gavin Steiger Quinlan Ford Sr.
DE Allen Pruitt Caddo Mills Sr.
ILB Colten Zincke Wills Point Jr.
ILB Kaden O’Neal Sunnyvale Sr.
OLB Morgan Stovall Quinlan Ford Sr.
CB Jimmy Baysinger Dallas Roosevelt So.
CB Luke Rybicki Caddo Mills Jr.
S Dovonta Collins Dallas Lincoln So.
S Bryce McDaniel Wills Point Jr.
S Iliyan Perez Quinlan Ford Jr.
S Cade Andrews Sunnyvale So.
S Kase Helmberger Caddo Mills Jr.
