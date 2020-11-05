Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford and Celeste closed out the regular football season with victories on Monday night.
Caddo Mills, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, Division II, wrapped up a perfect 6-4A-II campaign with a 41-3 pasting of Wills Point.
Quinlan Ford earned a well-deserved rest and secured third place in the District 6-4A-II standings with a 40-13 home win over Community.
Celeste finished its season at 3-5 with a 31-6 win at Alba-Golden.
The 9-0 Caddo Mills Foxes rolled up 523 total yards against Wills Point. Fox quarterback Tyler Townley went 16-of-21 passing for 308 yards and four touchdowns.
Gavyn Beane led the Fox receivers with six catches for 142 yards and two TDs. Cayden Davis caught four passes for 71 yards and a TD and Jaden Lenamond caught a TD pass.
Konner Pounds led the Fox rushers with 105 yards and a TD on six carries.
Caddo Mills and Quinlan Ford will rest this weekend before heading to the 4A-II playoffs.
“After three games in 11 days we’re pretty banged up,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace.
Ford, which ranks among the state leaders in rushing, topped the 400-yard rushing mark again with 407 yards as the Panthers improved to 6-2 for the season.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams led the way with a game-high 192 yards on 15 carries, including touchdown runs of 13, 17, 20 and 43 yards. That total put Williams close to the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season.
Kaiden Roden rumbled for 76 yards on 17 carries, scoring on a 2-yard burst.
Quarterback Eli Chambers ran for 48 yards on 10 carries and was 2-of-6 passing for 36 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Marquizs Graham.
Celeste quarterback Thomas Powell ran for one touchdown, threw for another and kicked three extra points and a 24-yard field goal.
Powell was 8-of-14 passing for 122 yards.
Jawonte Stephens led the Celeste rushers with 81 yards on seven carries. Damon Crook ran for 70 yards on nine carries and Qua Stephens ran for 57 yards and two TDs on five carries.
Zakyrn Jackson led the receivers with three catches for 64 yards.
