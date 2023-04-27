DALLAS — Athletes from Caddo Mills and Quinlan Ford advanced to the Region II-4A meet with their top-four finishes at the area meet.
Three athletes from Caddo Mills earned berths in the region meet at Memorial Stadium in Commerce and one from Quinlan Ford.
Carson Herron of Caddo Mills qualified in two events after placing second in the pole vault (12 feet) and fourth in the high jump (6-0).
William Bennett of Caddo Mills qualified with a third-place finish in the 400-meter run (52.76).
Mitch Jamison of Caddo Mills was also third in the 110-meter hurdles (15.74).
Eli Murrillo of Ford advanced to region with a second in the 1600 (4:52.00) and a third in the 3200 (10:36.17).
The region meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Area Track and Field
Districts 13-4A, 14-4A
Kincaide Stadium, Dallas
BOYS DIVISION
Team standings — 1. Sunnyvale 126, 2. Kaufman 108, 3. Dallas Lincoln 73, 4. Dallas Roosevelt 60, 5. Wilmer-Hutchins 54, 6. Dallas Carter, Wills Point 51, 8. North Dallas 30, 9. Caddo Mills 29, 10. Quinlan Ford 14.
400-meter run — 3. William Bennett, Caddo Mills, 52.76.
1600-meter run — 2. Eli Murrillo, Quinlan Ford, 4:52.00.
3200-meter run — 3. Eli Murrillo, Quinlan Ford, 10:36.17.
110-meter hurdles — 3. Mitch Jamison, Caddo Mills, 15.74.
4x400-meter relay — 5. Caddo Mills (Alfonso Gonzalez, Kase Helmberger, Ty Crunk, Treye Welch), 3:34.76.
High jump — 4. Carson Herron, Caddo Mills, 6-0.
Pole vault — 2. Carson Herron, Caddo Mills, 12-0.
Long jump — 6. Ty Crunk, Caddo Mills, 19-0.
GIRLS DIVISION
Team standings — 1. Kaufman 131, 2. Sunnyvale 116, 3. Dallas Carter 108, 4. Dallas Lincoln 70, 5. Dallas Pinkston 50, 6. Farmersville 46, 7. Community 42, 8. Wills Point 28, 9. North Dallas 13, 10. Wilmer-Hutchins 6, 11. Caddo Mills 4, 12. Quinlan Ford 2.
High jump — 4. Kara Miller, Caddo Mills, 4-10.
Long jump — 6. Alecs Burch, Quinlan Ford, 15-1 3/4.
Triple jump — 6. Jaden Smith, Quinlan Ford, 32-9.
