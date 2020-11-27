ROYSE CITY — Defending state champion Pleasant Grove used a strong ground game to open up a 24-14 halftime lead on the Caddo Mills Foxes.
The Hawks dominated the first half in total plays: 39-14 and in time of possession: 18:19 to 5:41.
Caddo Mills turned the tables in the second half to overtake the Hawks 35-31 in a Class 4A-II regional playoff game on Friday at Royse City ISD Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals against Gilmer, a 31-14 winner over Sunnyvale.
Caddo Mills opened the second half with a 20-play scoring drive and then went on to claim big advantages in total plays (58-19) and time of possession: 16:29 to 7:31.
Fox quarterback Tyler Townley said the Foxes came out for the second half determined to take charge and “not shoot ourselves in the foot” like they did in the first half.
Townley, who totaled 344 yards of offense, scored the game-winning touchdown on a 27-yard run with 20 seconds remaining. The Foxes were facing a second-and-10 play when Townley saw an opening downfield and took off, racing to the right corner of the end zone.
“I was thinking something’s got to be done,” he said. “We had to make a play, so I thought I’ll just be the one to make the play.”
Townley led the Foxes on an 11-play drive that started at the Fox 21 with 2:21 remaining. Pleasant Grove had gone up 31-28 following a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Woodside to Sam Bradshaw. The Foxes converted some huge first downs on that winning drive with Townley connecting with Jett Saldivar on a 20-yard completion on third and 16 from the Foxes’ 15, a 33-yard strike from Townley to Cayden Davis on second and 15 from the Fox 30 and then a 9-yard completion from Townley to Gavyn Beane on fourth and nine from the Hawk 36 with less than a minute remaining. Townley scored the winning touchdown two plays later.
“He’s (Townley) definitely the bread and butter of the team,” said Beane, who finished with five catches for 71 yards and a TD. “He just put us on his back and carried us on the last drive.”
The Foxes used some trickery on fourth down to keep two of their longest drives alive in the second half. Davis hit a low rolling punt on fourth and 12 from the Caddo Mills 37 that bounced off a Hawk lineman and was recovered by the Foxes at the Caddo Mills 42. Townley scored 13 plays later on a 2-yard run.
Caddo Mills used a fake punt to keep the next drive alive, snapping the ball to blocking back Jason Thomason, who ran eight yards for the first down to the Foxes’ 41. The Foxes scored 10 plays later on a 25-yard completion from Townley to Beane on fourth and five.
Caddo Mills stunned the defending state champions on the third play of the game as Fox defender Angus Aldridge returned a Hawk fumble 27 yards for a touchdown.
The Hawks answered with a touchdown set up by an interception as Logan Johnson ran a yard for a touchdown.
Pleasant Grove, which rushed for 326 yards, relied on its running game for another scoring drive of 60 yards in the first half, topped off by another touchdown run of 29 yards by Johnson.
The Foxes answered one of those touchdowns with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Townley to Saldivar, who finished with five catches for 51 yards, but the Hawks stretched their halftime lead to 24-14 with a 26-yard field goal by Enrique Rios that followed a 1-yard punt into a stiff wind.
Caddo Mills defender Savion Neal ended the game with his second interception at the Fox 15 as the Hawks tried a desperation pass from the Caddo Mills 49 with three seconds remaining.
Townley went 18-of-40 passing for 275 yards and rushed for a team-high 69 yards on 17 carries.
Davis caught four of Townley’s passes for 121 yards, including a 50-yarder that set up a touchdown.
Johnson ran for 140 yards on 11 carries and Nikolas Martin rushed for 104 yards on 19 carries for the Hawks, who finished the season at 9-4.
The Foxes are now 12-0 for only the second time and have already made school history.
“It feels great, knocking off the defending state champs and going to round four, which has never happened in Caddo Mills history,” said Beane.
“It’s crazy. I’ve never been a part of something like this. We’re proud to be playing for the Caddo Mills Foxes and want it to continue,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.