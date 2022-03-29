The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes, who went three rounds in the Class 4A soccer playoffs last season, are scheduled to take their second step up the 2022 playoff ladder tonight.
The Lady Foxes, who slipped past District 12-4A champion Terrell 2-1 in the bi-district round, are to play Williams Prep of Dallas in an area match at 6:30 p.m. at Frasier Stadium in Mesquite. Williams won its playoff match 4-1 over Dallas Pinkston.
The Caddo Mills-Dallas Williams winner will advance to the regional quarterfinals against either Celina or Wilmer-Hutchins. Celina, led by Taylor Zdrojewski, won the District 11-4A title after beating Caddo Mills twice. Zdrojewski has scored 164 goals in just two seasons for the Lady Bobcats.
The Royse City Bulldogs lost in an overtime shootout to District 14-5A champion Red Oak after the two teams wound up tied at the end of regulation.
Red Oak won the shootout 5-4 and advanced to the area round to play Longview, which also won in an overtime shootout against Longview.
Royse City, the fourth-place finisher in 13-5A, tied Red Oak 1-1 in regulation and both teams scored once in an overtime period to head to the shootout tied at 2-2.
District 13-5A champion Highland Park won its bi-district playoff 3-0 over Corsicana to advance to the area round against Jacksonville, a 2-0 winner over Hallsville.
Forney, the 13-5A runner-up, beat Ennis 2-1 and now will face Whitehouse, a 4-0 winner over Sulphur Springs.
Greenville, the third-place finisher in 13-5A, lost its bi-district playoff match 4-0 to Midlothian.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs, who finished third in 13-5A, dropped their bi-district playoff match to 14-5A runner-up Midlothian, 3-0. Midlothian advanced to the area round to play Longview, an 8-0 bi-district winner over Nacogdoches.
District 13-5A girls champion Highland Park won its bi-district playoff match over Cleburne, 8-1. The Lady Scots will next face Longview Pine Tree, a 4-2 winner over Lufkin.
Forney, the 13-5A girls runner-up, lost in the bi-district round 4-0 to Red Oak.
Joshua beat North Forney, the fourth-place finisher in 13-5A, 5-0.
