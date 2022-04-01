Last year the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes reached the third round of the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs for the first time in school history before they lost to Celina.
The 15-7-1 Lady Foxes are back in the regional quarterfinals following a 10-0 area victory over Williams Prep of Dallas on Tuesday night and will face 24-1-1 Celina again, this time at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium in Princeton. Celina won its area game, 14-0 over Wilmer-Hutchins.
“For us to be back to back area champs, I feel good about that,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “Only being our fourth year, I feel like we’re going in a positive direction.”
Mattison Campbell, Mike’s daughter, led the Lady Foxes to the big win over Williams Prep with four goals and three assists.
Hannah Atchison also fired in three goals to go with one assist.
Rylee Ringer scored one goal and also gave out two assists.
Susannah Rupe scored and had an assist and Abigail Beierschmitt scored for Caddo Mills.
Goalkeeper Jaxon Berryhill recorded the shutout with the help of the Caddo Mills defenders.
“Our defensive line just played great and steady,” said Campbell. “A great defensive effort.”
The Lady Foxes will need another outstanding defensive effort to contain Celina and its high-scoring forward Taylor Zdrojewski, who has scored 166 goals in just two seasons for the Lady Bobcats, including a state-record 114 goals as a junior.
Zdrojewski, who has signed with Texas Tech, has scored 20 goals and given out seven assists in Celina’s five wins over Caddo Mills over the last two seasons. Four of those Celina victories were in District 11-4A play.
“We haven’t found a way to stop her yet,” said Campbell, who called it a pleasure to watch Zdrojewski play.
Caddo Mills limited Zdrojewski to two goals in both of Celina’s district wins of 7-0 and 7-2 this season. She scored five, six and five goals in Celina’s three wins over Caddo Mills last year.
But Zdrojewski is not the only Lady Bobcat who can score. Lexi Tuite is next with 25 goals. Brielle Buchanan has scored 11, while Grace Pritchard, Madi Vana and Mia Norman have scored 10 each. Zdrojewski leads the team in assists this season with 21 to go with her 52 goals. Vana’s recorded 30 assists, Norman’s dished out 19, Tuite has 17 and Moa Appelqvist has recorded 16 assists.
“They’re ranked No. 1 in the state right now and it’s well-deserved,” said Campbell. ”They’re a very solid team. They know how to work the ball. They’re a dream team to play.”
