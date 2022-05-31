Three members of Caddo Mills’ regional quarterfinal girls soccer team earned first-team all-District 11-4A honors.
Senior forward Hannah Aitchison, senior midfielder Mattison Campbell and sophomore defender Lauren Kansy made the first team after helping the 15-7-1 Lady Foxes reach the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Campbell also made two all-state teams, plus all-region and the academic all-state team. She was selected to play in the TASCO senior all-star team.
Aitchison also made two all-state teams, academic all-state and all-region.
Two players from Quinlan Ford earned top honors. Ford’s McKenna Rivers was named goalkeeper of the year. Teammate Chelsea Sargent shared the utility player of the year award with Sophia Armstrong of Community.
Sophomore forward Susanna Rupe, junior defender Jacey Sharkey and sophomore midfielder Rylee Ringer of Caddo Mills made the second team.
Midfielder Jennifer Sanchez of Quinlan Ford made the first team.
Lady Panthers named to the second team included forward America Saldana and defender Megan Higbee.
Celina senior forward Taylor Zdrojewski, who led the 29-1-1 Lady Bobcats to the state championship, earned the most valuable award. Zdrojewski, who has signed to play at Texas Tech, scored 176 goals in two seasons for Celina, including a state-record 114 goals in 2021.
All-District 11-4A
Girls Soccer Team
Most valuable player — Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina, Sr.
Offensive player of the year — Ella Anderson, Anna
Defensive player of the year — Jenna Newkirk, Melissa, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — Sammy Quiroz, Celina
Goalkeeper of the year — McKenna Rivers, Quinlan Ford
Utility players of the year — Sophia Armstrong, Community; Chelsea Sargent, Quinlan Ford
Midfielder of the year — Mia Norman, Celina
Coach of the year — Alex Adams, Celina
FIRST TEAM
M Lexi Tuite Celina Jr.
D Makenna Brantley Celina So.
M Madi Vana Celina Jr.
D Brooklyn Babb Celina So.
F/M Grace Pritchard Celina Fr.
D Briley Bowen Melissa Sr.
F Payton Wallace Melissa Sr.
M Taylor Davies Melissa Sr.
M Reu’Niya Chatman Melissa Sr.
Payton Wickliffe Anna Sr.
Jacinda Johnstone Anna Sr.
Layla Lageman Anna Jr.
F Hannah Atichison Caddo Mills Sr.
M Mattison Campbell Caddo Mills Sr.
D Lauren Kansy Caddo Mills So.
M Jennifer Sanchez Quinlan Ford Jr.
M Alexa Fonseca Community So.
GK Karrington Robinson Community Jr.
D Leslie Hernandez Community Jr.
Breauna Kilgo Bonham Jr.
Hingrid Pedraza Bonham Fr.
D Cheyenne Rogers Farmersville Sr.
SECOND TEAM
D Ella Norman Celina Fr.
F/M Brielle Buchanan Celina Jr.
M Moa Appelqvist Celina Sr.
GK Kaitlyn Gustafson Celina So.
Macie Deaver Anna Jr.
Bobbi Brosamle-Norton Melissa Sr.
Macie Robertson Melissa Sr.
Nakya Chism Melissa Jr.
Reina Castro Melissa So.
Natalia Banda Anna So.
Katelyn Ardiles Anna Jr.
Emma Kaltenbach Anna So.
F Susanna Rupe Caddo Mills So.
D Jacey Sharkey Caddo Mills Jr.
M Rylee Ringer Caddo Mills So.
F America Saldana Quinlan Ford So.
D Megan Highbee Quinlan Ford Sr.
F Alexys Burns Community So.
M Jazlynn Maldonado Community So.
Perla Tapia Bonham So
Leslie Cruz Bonham Fr.
M/D Ella Rudicile Farmersville Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Celina: D Ashland Stewart, Jr.; M Claire Flowers, So.; F Yazmin Martinez, Sr.; D Madison Hagenbrock, Jr.
Melissa: Haley Ellis, Sr.; Grace Vidmar, Fr.; Addison Fletcher, Fr.
Anna: Kelly McGrath, Fr.; Dalia Villa Jr.; E’lexa Chenault, Fr.
Caddo Mills: D Kennedy Lopez, So.; M McKenna Cornwell, So.; M Jayd Carrell, So.
Quinlan Ford: D Brooke Roby, So.; Rachelle Menard, Fr.
Community: D Jannah Allred, Fr.; Sindi Chavez, Fr. D Allison Sanchez, Fr.
Bonham: Avery Rude, Jr.; Kaitana Hill, So.
