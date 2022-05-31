All-state, all-district players

Caddo Mills girls soccer coach Mike Campbell stands with Lady Foxes Mattison Campbell (6) and Hannah Aitchison. Both players earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors for the 15-7-1 region quarterfinalists.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Patterson

  Three members of Caddo Mills’ regional quarterfinal girls soccer team earned first-team all-District 11-4A honors.

  Senior forward Hannah Aitchison, senior midfielder Mattison Campbell and sophomore defender Lauren Kansy made the first team after helping the 15-7-1 Lady Foxes reach the regional quarterfinals for the second straight season.

  Campbell also made two all-state teams, plus all-region and the academic all-state team. She was selected to play in the TASCO senior all-star team.

  Aitchison also made two all-state teams, academic all-state and all-region.

  Two players from Quinlan Ford earned top honors. Ford’s McKenna Rivers was named goalkeeper of the year. Teammate Chelsea Sargent shared the utility player of the year award with Sophia Armstrong of Community.

  Sophomore forward Susanna Rupe, junior defender Jacey Sharkey and sophomore midfielder Rylee Ringer of Caddo Mills made the second team.

  Midfielder Jennifer Sanchez of Quinlan Ford made the first team.

  Lady Panthers named to the second team included forward America Saldana and defender Megan Higbee.

  Celina senior forward Taylor Zdrojewski, who led the 29-1-1 Lady Bobcats to the state championship, earned the most valuable award. Zdrojewski, who has signed to play at Texas Tech, scored 176 goals in two seasons for Celina, including a state-record 114 goals in 2021.

                All-District 11-4A

              Girls Soccer Team

  Most valuable player — Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina, Sr.

  Offensive player of the year — Ella Anderson, Anna

  Defensive player of the year — Jenna Newkirk, Melissa, Sr.

  Newcomer of the year — Sammy Quiroz, Celina

  Goalkeeper of the year — McKenna Rivers, Quinlan Ford

  Utility players of the year — Sophia Armstrong, Community; Chelsea Sargent, Quinlan Ford

  Midfielder of the year — Mia Norman, Celina

  Coach of the year — Alex Adams, Celina

              FIRST TEAM

M  Lexi Tuite                    Celina        Jr.

D  Makenna Brantley        Celina        So.

M  Madi Vana                   Celina        Jr.

D  Brooklyn Babb             Celina        So.

F/M Grace Pritchard         Celina         Fr.

D  Briley Bowen               Melissa       Sr.

F  Payton Wallace            Melissa       Sr.

M  Taylor Davies             Melissa        Sr.

M  Reu’Niya Chatman      Melissa        Sr.

   Payton Wickliffe           Anna           Sr.

   Jacinda Johnstone        Anna           Sr.

   Layla Lageman            Anna            Jr.

F  Hannah Atichison        Caddo Mills   Sr.

M  Mattison Campbell      Caddo Mills   Sr.

D  Lauren Kansy             Caddo Mills   So.

M  Jennifer Sanchez        Quinlan Ford  Jr.

M  Alexa Fonseca            Community    So.

GK Karrington Robinson  Community     Jr.

D  Leslie Hernandez        Community     Jr.

   Breauna Kilgo              Bonham         Jr.

   Hingrid Pedraza           Bonham          Fr.

D  Cheyenne Rogers        Farmersville   Sr.

               SECOND TEAM

D  Ella Norman                  Celina        Fr.

F/M  Brielle Buchanan        Celina        Jr.

M  Moa Appelqvist             Celina        Sr.

GK Kaitlyn Gustafson         Celina        So.

   Macie Deaver                 Anna          Jr.

   Bobbi Brosamle-Norton  Melissa        Sr.

   Macie Robertson            Melissa        Sr.

   Nakya Chism                 Melissa        Jr.

   Reina Castro                 Melissa        So.

   Natalia Banda               Anna           So.

   Katelyn Ardiles             Anna           Jr.

   Emma Kaltenbach        Anna           So.

F  Susanna Rupe            Caddo Mills   So.

D  Jacey Sharkey           Caddo Mills    Jr.

M  Rylee Ringer             Caddo Mills    So.

F  America Saldana        Quinlan Ford  So.

D  Megan Highbee         Quinlan Ford   Sr.

F  Alexys Burns             Community     So.

M  Jazlynn Maldonado    Community     So.

  Perla Tapia                  Bonham         So

  Leslie Cruz                  Bonham          Fr.

M/D Ella Rudicile            Farmersville    Sr.

            HONORABLE MENTION

  Celina: D Ashland Stewart, Jr.; M Claire Flowers, So.; F Yazmin Martinez, Sr.; D Madison Hagenbrock, Jr.

  Melissa: Haley Ellis, Sr.; Grace Vidmar, Fr.; Addison Fletcher, Fr.

  Anna: Kelly McGrath, Fr.; Dalia Villa Jr.; E’lexa Chenault, Fr.

  Caddo Mills: D Kennedy Lopez, So.; M McKenna Cornwell, So.; M Jayd Carrell, So.

  Quinlan Ford: D Brooke Roby, So.; Rachelle Menard, Fr.

  Community: D Jannah Allred, Fr.; Sindi Chavez, Fr. D Allison Sanchez, Fr.

  Bonham: Avery Rude, Jr.; Kaitana Hill, So.

