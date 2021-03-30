Hannah Aitchison scored a hat trick to lead the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes to a 3-0 Class 4A bi-district playoff soccer win over Terrell on Friday in Greenville.
Aitchison’s three goals sent the 20-6-1 Lady Foxes to the area round to face Wilmer-Hutchins, which won its bi-district match 5-3 over Arlington Summit International Prep.
The winner of that game advances to play either Celina or North Dallas in the third round of the playoffs.
“We did all right,” said Caddo Mills coach Mike Campbell. “We tied this team in the (Greenville) tournament and needed to play well. They turned it on. Good win.”
Caddo Mills entered the playoffs as the third seed from District 11-4A after going 9-5 in district play to finish behind 14-0 Melissa and 12-2 Celina.
Terrell, which finished at 10-9-6, finished second in District 12-4A with an 8-3-3 record. Mabank won the district title at 13-0-1.
Wilmer-Hutchins finished fourth in 10-4A behind North Dallas, Dallas Roosevelt and Dallas Pinkston.
---
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs dropped their Class 5A bi-district match 3-0 to Midlothian.
Midlothian was the District 14-5A champion. Royse City finished fourth in 13-5A.
Midlothian advanced to the area round to play Hallsville, a 2-0 bi-district winner over Whitehouse.
Midlothian scored two goals in the first half and one in the second to improve to 15-3-5 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.