Caddo Mills freshman Kaydee Bennett, who led Texas A&M University-Commerce in batting, was the only Lion named to the all-conference softball team.
Bennett made the All-Southland Conference first team. She ranks 13th in the conference in hitting at .320. She also led the Lions in runs scored (20), hits (39), on-base percentage (.390) and stolen bases (18).
As an infielder Bennett maintained a .961 fielding percentage with six errors in 152 chances. She recorded 83 putouts and 63 assists, turning four double plays.
In their first season in NCAA Division I and in the Southland Conference, the Lions finished overall at 9-39 and 5-19 in conference play to rank ninth in the standings.
Diamond Sefe was next for the Lions in batting average at .306. She slugged four homers and drove in a team-high 24 runs.
Avery Zeigler batted .256 with 13 runs batted in.
Elizabeth Guerrero batted .225 with 14 RBIs and Ayanna Williams also drove in 13 runs.
Julia Sanchez led the Lion pitching staff, going 7-16 with a 3.97 earned run average. Sanchez allowed 144 hits and 53 walks in 132 1/3 innings with 85 strikeouts.
Anissa Arredono finished at 2-13 with a 6.76 ERS. Arredondo gave up 114 hits and 35 walks in 77 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts.
Southeastern Louisiana catcher Bailey Krolczyk, who is a junior from Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, earned the league’s most valuable player and hitter of the year awards. Korlczyk is batting .383 for the season with league highs in doubles (17), home runs (10) and runs batted in (49).
All-Southland Conference
Women’s Softball Team
Player of the year — Bailey Krolczyk, Southeastern Louisiana
Hitter of the year — Bailey Krolczyk, Southeastern Louisiana
Pitcher of the year — Primrose Aholelei, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Freshman of the year — A.B. Garcia, Houston Christian
Newcomer of the year — Primrose Aholelei, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Coach of the year — Justin Lewis, Nicholls
FIRST TEAM
1B Lexi Johnson Southeastern. Jr.
2B Erin Krause Nicholls Fr.
SS Kaydee Bennett A&M-Commerce Fr.
3B Haylie Savage Houston Christian So.
C Bailey Krolczky Southeastern Jr.
UT Chloe Gomez McNeese Jr.
DP Audrey Greely Southeastern Jr.
OF Alayis Seneca McNeese Sr.
OF Alexa Poche Nicholls Jr.
OF A.B. Garcia Houston Christian Fr.
P Primrose Aholelei A&M-Corpus Christi Jr.
P Whitney Tate McNeese Sr.
SECOND TEAM
1B Kaylee Ancelot Lamar Fr.
2B Mariana Torres McNeese So.
SS Reese Reyna McNeese So.
3B Rylie Bouvier McNeese So.
C Gabrielle Torres A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
UT Melise Gossen Nicholls Sr.
DP Makenzie Chaffin Northwestern St. Jr.
OF Erin Ardoin McNeese So.
OF Avery Drake Houston Christian So.
OF Cam Goodman Southeastern Jr.
P Ashley Vallejo McNeese Jr.
P K.K. Ladner Southeastern Sr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.