Kaydee Bennett earns all-conference honors

Kaydee Bennett fires to first base after recording an out during a Texas A&M University-Commerce home game this season. Bennett, who is a freshman from Caddo Mills,  earned first-team All-Southland Conference honors after leading the Lions in hitting (.320), runs scored (20), hits (39), on-base percentage (.390) and stolen bases (18).

  Caddo Mills freshman Kaydee Bennett, who led Texas A&M University-Commerce in batting, was the only Lion named to the all-conference softball team.

  Bennett made the All-Southland Conference first team. She ranks 13th in the conference in hitting at .320. She also led the Lions in runs scored (20), hits (39), on-base percentage (.390)  and stolen bases (18).

  As an infielder Bennett maintained a .961 fielding percentage with six errors in 152 chances. She recorded 83 putouts and 63 assists, turning four double plays.

  In their first season in NCAA Division I and in the Southland Conference, the Lions finished overall at 9-39 and 5-19 in conference play to rank ninth in the standings.

  Diamond Sefe was next for the Lions in batting average at .306. She slugged four homers and drove in a team-high 24 runs.

  Avery Zeigler batted .256 with 13 runs batted in.

  Elizabeth Guerrero batted .225 with 14 RBIs and Ayanna Williams also drove in 13 runs.

  Julia Sanchez led the Lion pitching staff, going 7-16 with a 3.97 earned run average. Sanchez allowed 144 hits and 53 walks in 132 1/3 innings with 85 strikeouts. 

  Anissa Arredono finished at 2-13 with a 6.76 ERS. Arredondo gave up 114 hits and 35 walks in 77 2/3 innings with 28 strikeouts.

  Southeastern Louisiana catcher Bailey Krolczyk, who is a junior from Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, earned the league’s most valuable player and hitter of the year awards. Korlczyk is batting .383 for the season with league highs in doubles (17), home runs (10) and runs batted in (49).

 

         All-Southland Conference

         Women’s Softball Team

  Player of the year — Bailey Krolczyk, Southeastern Louisiana

  Hitter of the year — Bailey Krolczyk, Southeastern Louisiana

  Pitcher of the year — Primrose Aholelei, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  Freshman of the year — A.B. Garcia, Houston Christian

  Newcomer of the year — Primrose Aholelei, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  Coach of the year — Justin Lewis, Nicholls

 

        FIRST TEAM

1B Lexi Johnson       Southeastern.              Jr.

2B Erin Krause          Nicholls                        Fr.

SS Kaydee Bennett   A&M-Commerce             Fr.

3B Haylie Savage      Houston Christian        So.

C  Bailey Krolczky    Southeastern               Jr.

UT Chloe Gomez       McNeese                        Jr.

DP Audrey Greely      Southeastern                Jr.

OF Alayis Seneca       McNeese                         Sr.

OF Alexa Poche          Nicholls                         Jr.

OF A.B. Garcia             Houston Christian          Fr.

P  Primrose Aholelei A&M-Corpus Christi     Jr.

P  Whitney Tate         McNeese                     Sr.

 

        SECOND TEAM

1B Kaylee Ancelot        Lamar                      Fr.

2B Mariana Torres       McNeese                   So.

SS Reese Reyna          McNeese                  So.

3B Rylie Bouvier         McNeese                   So.

C  Gabrielle Torres       A&M-Corpus Christi   Sr.

UT Melise Gossen        Nicholls                      Sr.

DP Makenzie Chaffin    Northwestern St.        Jr.

OF Erin Ardoin            McNeese                    So.

OF Avery Drake           Houston Christian      So.

OF Cam Goodman       Southeastern             Jr.

P  Ashley Vallejo        McNeese                      Jr.

P  K.K. Ladner             Southeastern              Sr.

