The 11-0 Caddo Mills Foxes won’t have far to travel for their next football playoff game.
They’ll make the short trip to the Royse City ISD Stadium for a Class 4A-II regional playoff game against defending state champion Pleasant Grove at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Pleasant Grove went 15-1 last season, including a 35-21 victory over Wimberley in the 4A-II state finals.
The Hawks are 8-3 this season, including a 42-0 victory over Community on Saturday in an area playoff.
Caddo Mills won its area game 43-27 over Van, though the Vandals recovered five onside kickoffs.
“It was crazy,” Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane said of the onside kicks.
Crane said the Foxes had all their best “hands” people on the return team but the Vandals still kept recovering the onside kicks.
“Their kicker did a great job,” he said.
Quarterback Tyler Townley led the Foxes’ offense, going 15-of-21 passing for 179 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 84 yards on 12 carries and sparked the defense with two interceptions.
Gavyn Beane led the Caddo Mills receivers with five catches for 62 yards and two TDs.
Jett Saldivar caught two passes for 57 yards and a TD for the Foxes.
Konner Pounds led the Caddo Mills rushers with 62 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
“It was a good win, a very good win,” said Crane.
Pleasant Grove has advanced to the regional round for the fifth straight season after blanking Community. The Hawks’ defense allowed only 115 total yards.
Pleasant Grove quarterback Jalen Woodside went 7-of-13 passing for 190 yards and two TDs against the Braves. Logan Johnson caught three passes for 106 yards and Jaylen Boardley caught two for 68 yards and a score.
Logan Johnson led the Pleasant Grove rushers with 64 yards on eight carries and R.J. Collins ran for 63 yards and a TD on four carries.
Pleasant Grove has lost 52-41 to 12-0 Argyle, 35-7 to 10-0 Carthage and 31-28 to 11-1 Gilmer.
