High school football games that were scheduled for Friday night involving the teams Caddo Mills, Boles and Cumby have been called off.
Caddo Mills, which is 3-0, was to play at Waxahachie Life.
“Fox Fans, We need to inform you that all HS football games vs Waxahachie life have been canceled,” according to a post by Pete Rowe on the Caddo Mills ISD webpage. “Their AD called this morning (Thursday) to inform us that their JV/Freshmen were not coming tonight and they would not be hosting our varsity tomorrow. We are currently looking for a last minute replacement for the games, and will inform you if we find one. Tickets purchased for all games will be refunded minus the fee paid to the digital ticketing company.”
The Tom Bean-Boles game scheduled for Friday at Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium has also been called off by the Hornets. That game was to be the Hornets’ homecoming. This will be the Hornets’ second game called off. Como-Pickton canceled a game with Boles that was also scheduled to be played at Boles earlier in the season.
Cumby’s game vs. DasCHE (Dallas Christian Home Educators) planned for Friday in Midlothian was called off by the Trojans.
“Dear Cumby community,” read a post by Charles Boles, athletic director/head football coach for the Trojans. “I regret to inform you that we are going to cancel our game in Midlothian scheduled for this Friday. We had several athletes show symptoms of COVID and have had to miss practices this week because of it. Several have been tested and we are waiting for the results. No positive results have been reported at this time. But, because of the symptoms and because of several athletes being out, we are forced to cancel the game. I am truly sorry. Hopefully we will be back in action next week.”
Cumby’s only played one game this season, losing 27-12 to Santo.
Friday’s schedule
Lone Oak at Edgewood 7:30 p.m.
Cooper at Celeste 7:30 p.m.
Alba-Golden at Wolfe City 7:30 p.m.
Campbell at Saint Jo 7:30 p.m.
