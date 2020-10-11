CADDO MILLS — The last two years Caddo Mills finished second to Sunnyvale in the district football standings, with the only district loss to the Raiders.
The Foxes went one up on the Raiders on Friday night at Ed Locker Stadium, outscoring Sunnyvale 44-38 to claim the District 6-4A-II opener and remain undefeated for the season at 5-0.
Sunnyvale, which had played a tough non-district schedule, dropped to 1-4 overall.
Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley, who was averaging 462 yards of total offense per game, was held to 208 yards of total offense by Sunnyvale. Townley ran for 98 yards on 11 carries, including a 55-yard touchdown run and was 14-of-20 passing for 110 yards and two TDs. His touchdown passes went for 12 yards to Jett Saldivar and 29 yards to Konner Pounds.
Pounds ran for a team-high 114 yards on 10 carries, scoring on a 59-yard run.
Savion Neal also ran for 4-yard touchdown for the Foxes.
Angus Aldridge also ran for a touchdown for the Foxes, who finished with 367 total yards.
Sunnyvale wound up with 355 yards, led by quarterback Max Mcada, who ran for 60 yards and a TD on 24 carries and was 15-of-29 passing for 193 yards and a TD.
Obi Arinze led the Sunnyvale rushers with 95 yards on 14 carries and wide receiver Noah McDill caught 11 passes for 135 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.