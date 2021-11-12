CORSICANA — Last year the Caddo Mills Foxes’ most successful season in football ended with a 42-14 loss to Gilmer in the fourth round of the playoffs.
The 8-3 Foxes will face 10-1 Gilmer again at 7 p.m. Friday in Mesquite in a rematch after both teams won bi-district playoff games. Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane said the Class 4A-II area playoff game is planned for either Hanby Stadium or Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Caddo Mills won a rematch with Hillsboro 24-14 in a bi-district playoff game on Thursday. The Foxes beat Hillsboro 60-0 in the playoffs last year.
Caddo Mills quarterback Jason Thomason was 16-of-23 passing for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Adrian Baxter led the Foxes in rushing with 136 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Lenamond spread the completions around to Brady Wasurick (2-49), Jaden Lenamond (3-40), Caden Lemmon (5-38) and Bentley McDaniel (2-26).
“I thought we played pretty well on defense and did some good things on offense,” said Crane, who also praised the play of special teams.
Gilmer is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-II. The Buckeyes’ only loss this season was 28-7 to No. 1 Carthage. Carthage beat Gilmer 70-14 in the 4A-II state finals last year.
The Buckeyes won their bi-district playoff 71-14 over Mexia.
Gilmer quarterback Brandon Tennison was 9-of-12 passing for 190 yards and two TDs, while Ashton Haynes rushed for 113 yards and two TDs on nine carries.
The Buckeyes averaged 24.3 yards per completion and 12.0 yards per carry in the win over Mexia.
“Gilmer’s going to be a challenge and we’re looking forward to it,” said Crane.
